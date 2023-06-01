Chanel and Tribeca Festival Announce Artist Awards Program Participants

Chanel and the Tribeca Festival’s annual Artist Award Program dinner will take place June 12 in New Yor City. Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, Paula Weinstein and Chanel host the festivities.

Artists Ana Benaroya, Beverly Fishman, Christie Neptune, Lisa Lebofsky, Natia Lemay, Patricia Encarnacion, Renee Cox, Sheree Hovsepian, Shinique Smith, and Wanda Raimundi-Ortiz will honored. Each have been invited to contribute original artwork to be presented to the 2023 Festival filmmaker winners.

“Tribeca and Chanel recognize the significance of representation and the undeniable impact women artists can have when their work and stories are in the spotlight,” Tribeca Festival co-founder and Tribeca Enterprises CEO Jane Rosenthal said in statement. “We are dedicated to celebrating creativity and culture, fostering diverse voices, and encouraging the development of a new generation of visionaries. Our eighteen-year partnership with Chanel underscores our joint commitment to honoring powerful storytelling, artistic excellence, and the spirit of artists supporting other artists. We invite audiences to join us in this celebration and discover the transformative power of women’s artistry, which reflects our reality and shapes our understanding of the world.”

This year’s art collection will be displayed at the Tribeca Festival Hub at Spring Studios throughout the Festival, which runs June 7-18 in New York City.

“When I was approached to curate the Artist Awards for a second year, it was important that this iteration have a profound social impact, showcasing the strength, beauty and diversity of women. Our focus is on giving women in the arts their flowers and celebrating their trailblazing contributions to contemporary art,” said 2023 Artist Awards curator Racquel Cevremont. “Throughout recorded history, from the cave painting to the camera, women have been driving forces in art around the world. Yet female creatives remain woefully underrepresented. It’s imperative that we continue to solicit and showcase the work of women artists.”