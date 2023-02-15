Brendan Fraser Celebrated With ‘Fraser-Thon’ by American Cinematheque With Q&A and Surprise Guest (EXCLUSIVE)

American Cinematheque will celebrate Brendan Fraser with “Fraser-Thon,” a marathon featuring four of his most beloved films at the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica, Calif. Fraser will participate in the evening’s in-person event with an introduction and Q&A (along with a surprise guest).

The selected films represent the range of his 30-year career, including dramas, comedies, action movies and critically acclaimed performances. They are Robert Mandel’s coming-of-age drama “School Ties” (1992), Stephen Sommers’ action-adventure “The Mummy” (1999), Hugh Wilson’s rom-com “Blast From the Past” (1999) and Darren Aronofsky’s Oscar-nominated “The Whale” (2022). For “The Whale,” Fraser is nominated for best actor at this year’s Academy Awards, in addition to supporting actress (Hong Chau) and makeup and hairstyling (Adrien Morot, Annemarie Bradley and Juy Chin).

The first 200 attendees will receive a free “Brendan Fraser Zine,” courtesy of A24. The tickets for the four-film evening will go on sale via the Cinematheque website on Feb. 15 beginning at 1:00 p.m. PST.

Distributed by A24, “The Whale” tells the story of Charlie, an obese gay man who reconnects with his estranged 17-year-old daughter Ellie (played by Sadie Sink) after leaving her and her mother for his younger male lover. The stark and emotional drama has been a box office success for A24, grossing more than $20 million on its modest $3 million budget. Fraser’s popularity this awards season has been magnified by his career resurgence, which has brought him acclaim from critics, including last month at the Critics Choice Awards where he brought the room to tears following his lead actor win.

The schedule for the series is below:

6:00 p.m. PST — “School Ties”

8:00 p.m. PST — “The Whale” with Q&A following with Brendan Fraser

10:40 p.m. PST — “The Mummy” with an introduction by Brendan Fraser

12:45 a.m. PST — “Blast From the Past”

