Well Done! Netflix Submits Dark Comedy ‘Beef’ as Limited or Anthology Series for Emmys (EXCLUSIVE)

“Beef” has raised the stakes.

Variety has learned exclusively that Netflix and the creative teams behind the new dark comic series have chosen to seek Emmy Awards consideration as a limited or anthology series instead of a comedy, where many pundits had assumed it would campaign.

Starring Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, the series dropped on the streaming platform on April 6, garnering positive reviews from critics and audiences. Currently, the show sits at 99% on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and 92% from audiences.

Created by Lee Sung Jin, best known for writing and producing HBO’s “Silicon Valley” (for which he received an Emmy nom for outstanding comedy series in 2015), the darkly comical romp was announced in March 2021 and commissioned as an anthology series for Netflix.

A move into limited doesn’t mean “Beef” won’t return. On the contrary, while a second season has yet to be announced, shows in the limited or anthology race have frequently returned — with or without the original cast or story intact.

HBO’s “The White Lotus” swept the limited categories in 2022 and is now seeking Emmy attention for its sophomore season. However, despite being subtitled “Sicily,” it was deemed ineligible to return in the limited/anthology series categories, primarily due to Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya character returning. In 2021, the Television Academy defined limited or anthology series as stories that must be resolved within its season, with no ongoing storylines/cast allowed. As a result, “The White Lotus” will be vying in the drama categories.

“Beef” tells the story of two people, Danny Cho (Yeun) and Amy Lau (Wong), who allow a chance road rage encounter slowly consume them, with hopes of seeking revenge.

The move to limited is just what the Emmy doctor ordered in a race that’s been less than exciting thus far, unlike previous years.

The would-be contender can easily find space in a probable five-allotted lineup (which is based on the total number of submissions) that currently has two sure-fire inclusions — Apple’s prison drama “Black Bird” and Netflix’s hit serial killer study “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” Other possibilities include FX’s “Fleishman is in Trouble,” Prime Video’s “Daisy Jones & the Six” and the upcoming “Love & Death” and “White House Plumbers,” both late drops from HBO.

As Amy, the Goop-inspired, plant-selling businesswoman, Wong has never been better. Fresh off her first Emmy nomination for outstanding writing variety special for “Ali Wong: Don Wong” for Netflix, she angles to make some Primetime history, potentially becoming the first Asian nominated in the history of her category and only the second Asian woman in any Emmy-leading race. Sandra Oh became the first in 2018 for the BBC America drama “Killing Eve,” and subsequently received three more nominations but never won. Wong would potentially compete with SAG winner Jessica Chastain from Showtime’s music biopic series “George & Tammy” and Elizabeth Olsen as the murderous Candy Montgomery in “Love & Death.”

As hard-working contractor Danny, Oscar-nominee Yeun (“Minari”) plays a dramatic, against-type role, something we haven’t seen of the talented performer previously. While his category is seemingly more competitive compared to his co-star, he should be able to fit comfortably alongside Evan Peters from “Dahmer” and Daniel Radcliffe from the TV movie “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” (TV movie actors compete alongside limited).

The 95th Oscars were a record breaking night for Asian filmmakers and actors with A24’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once” winning best picture for producer Jonathan Wang and his co-producer Daniel Kwan, who also won director and original screenplay, supporting actor for Ke Huy Quan (second Asian winner) and best actress for Michelle Yeoh (first Asian, and second woman of color winner). The Emmys have been showcasing progress with Asian representation the last few years — but still has more work to do. “Beef” uses its diverse cast as an asset, not only as the crutch of the narrative, something Hollywood should repeat often.

Eight actors of Asian descent have been nominated in the 75 years of the Emmys, with five walking away with the statuette — Riz Ahmed (“The Night Of”), Darren Criss (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace”), Archie Punjabi (“The Good Wife”) and last year’s winners from “Squid Game” Lee Jung-Jae (for lead drama actor) and Lee Yoo-mi (for guest drama actress). Netflix, which made history just two years ago when “The Crown” swept all its respective drama races, could continue entering the record books.

“Beef” will also submit for other categories, including Danny Choe as sketchy cousin Isaac, Joseph Lee as Amy’s stay-at-home husband George and Young Mazino as the crypto-investing younger brother Paul, in supporting actor. In addition, expect directing and writing possibilities, particularly the first episode, “The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech in Pain,” helmed by Hikari and written by Lee Sung Jin.

“Beef” won’t be rare this coming Emmys.

