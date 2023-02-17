BAFTA Predictions: Colin Farrell, Angela Bassett and ‘Everything Everywhere’ Could Shine With the Brits

The awards choices of industry voters and cinephiles from across the pond will be revealed at the 76th BAFTA Awards, which will take place this Sunday, Feb. 19 at London’s Southbank Centre. A major bellwether to the Oscars, the BAFTAs have proven to be a strong indicator of what the Academy could choose as their favorite films and performances of the year.

Netflix’s “All Quiet on the Western Front” leads the tally with 14 nominations, tying “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” (2000) for most nods for a non-English language film, and second overall with “Gandhi” (1982) and “Atonement” (2007), which nabbed 16 noms each. Searchlight’s “The Banshees of Inisherin” and A24’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once” are also well-represented at the British ceremony, each landing 10 noms.

So what can we expect?

“Banshees” is projected to have a big night by many pundits, which could be the case. However, with “Everything Everywhere” picking up massive momentum, it could cement its place as the year’s best movie if it can secure the British Academy’s most coveted prize.

The real test will come in the best director category, where Steven Spielberg is not nominated for “The Fabelmans.” Many are expecting Spielberg to take home the DGA Award on Saturday evening. A prize to anyone but the Daniels would be a blemish to their campaign, given their main directing competition is not present. This could lead the Oscars to a best picture-director split, which is becoming more common in recent years.

I’m doubling down on Todd Field winning best director for “Tár,” and I also wouldn’t discount the film’s chances in original screenplay. However, Cate Blanchett, a three-time BAFTA winner, is not predicted is expected to come up short in leading actress, as Michelle Yeoh is projected to win for “Everything Everywhere.” In addition to Yeoh, the A24 sci-fi comedy is projected to have a good night with four wins, including best film, supporting actor for Ke Huy Quan and original screenplay.

It may seem risky to predict Angela Bassett’s turn as Queen Ramonda to win supporting actress for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” given she’s the sole representation for the movie. However, Viola Davis from “Fences” (2016), who was also the only nominee for her film, managed to triumph at the BAFTAs and eventually the Academy Awards. Nonetheless, Bassett faces stiff competition from Kerry Condon and Jamie Lee Curtis.

THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN, director Martin McDonagh, on set, 2022. ph: Jonathan Hession / © Searchlight Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection ©Searchlight Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

“Banshees” shouldn’t have too bad of an evening; it’s expected to win leading actor for Colin Farrell and outstanding British film. Martin McDonagh’s black comedy is also viable in supporting actress, original screenplay and original score.

There are interesting statistics for movies like “Banshees,” which are up for both the best film and outstanding British film categories. Since the British category was reinstated in 1992, there have only been three films to win both BAFTA races — “The King’s Speech” (2010), “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (2017) and “1917” (2019).

Interestingly, “Speech” is the only film ever to win British film and go on to win the Oscar for best picture. Past British selections — “Gosford Park” (2001), “Gravity” ‘(2013), “The Favourite” (2018), “Promising Young Woman” (2020) and “Belfast” (2021) — were all presumed top-three contenders during their respective years. So is this bad news for “Banshees”?

Regarding “All Quiet on the Western Front,” we should expect a healthy showing in a tech race or two, along with best film not in the English language. Adapted screenplay is a race to keep an eye on. With “Women Talking” omitted, you can pretty much flip a coin for either “All Quiet” or “Living,” penned by Nobel Prize winner and “Remains of the Day” author Kazuo Ishiguro. I’d give a slight edge to the latter.

The BAFTA winners can have a rippling effect on the final SAG Awards voting. The window has been open since Jan. 18, with voting closing on Friday, Feb. 24, five days after the Brits weigh in and two days after PGA Awards reveal its winners (PGA voting closes Feb. 17). The SAG Awards are scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 26.

Read the final BAFTA predictions down below. In addition, you can see the DGA picks in this week’s Awards Circuit Column.

BAFTA Film Predictions

Best Film: “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Jonathan Wang)

Alternate: “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Director: Todd Field (“Tár”)

Alternate: Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

Outstanding British Film: “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Martin McDonagh, Graham Broadbent, Peter Czernin)

Leading Actor: Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Alternate: Brendan Fraser

Leading Actress: Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Alternate: Cate Blanchett

Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Alternate: Brendan Gleeson

Supporting Actress: Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)

Alternate: Jamie Lee Curtis

Original Screenplay: “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert)

Alternate: “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Adapted Screenplay: “Living” (Kazuo Ishiguro)

Alternate: “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Animated Film: “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Guillermo Del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar, Alex Bulkley)

Alternate: “Turning Red”

Production Design: “Elvis” (Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn)

Alternate: “Babylon”

Cinematography: “All Quiet on the Western Front” (James Friend)

Alternate: “Top Gun: Maverick”

Costume Design: “Elvis” (Catherine Martin)

Alternate: “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”

Editing: “Top Gun: Maverick” (Eddie Hamilton)

Alternate: “Elvis”

Make Up & Hair: “Elvis” (Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston, Shane Thomas)

Alternate: “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Sound: “Top Gun: Maverick” (Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Mark Taylor, Mark Weingarten)

Alternate: “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Special Visual Effects: “Avatar: The Way of Water” (Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon)

Alternate: “Top Gun: Maverick”

Original Score: “All Quiet on the Western Front” (Volker Bertelmann)

Alternate: “Babylon”

Documentary: “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” (Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, Nan Goldin, Yoni Golijov, John Lyons)

Alternate: “Navalny”

Film Not in the English Language: “All Quiet on the Western Front” (Edward Berger, Malte Grunert)

Alternate: “Argentina, 1985”

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer: “Aftersun” (Charlotte Wells)

Alternate: “Blue Jean”

Casting: “Triangle of Sadness” (Pauline Hansson)

Alternate: “Aftersun”

EE Rising Star Award: Emma Mackey

Alternate: Daryl Mccormack

British Short Animation: “The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse” (Peter Baynton, Charlie Mackesy, Cara Speller, Hannah Minghella)

Alternate: “Middle Watch”

British Short Film: “An Irish Goodbye” (Tom Berkeley, Ross White)

Alternate: “Bazigaga”