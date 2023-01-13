How Old Friends Alfonso Cuarón and Guillermo del Toro Could Make Oscars History

Alfonso Cuarón could tie a record just broken by Kenneth Branagh last year at the Academy Awards nominations announcement on Jan. 24.

As one of the producers for the Disney short “Le Pupille,” he could receive a nom in the best live action short category. The mention would mark the seventh Oscar category in which the filmmaker’s been recognized. He would be the second person ever to achieve this following Branagh last year with “Belfast,” in addition to being the first Latino.

The short film, directed by Alice Rohrwacher and co-produced by Carlo Cresto-Dina, Cuarón and Gabriela Rodriguez, who became the first Latina ever nominated for best picture with “Roma” (2018), looks into the minds of girls within the confines of a strict religious boarding school at Christmas.

Cuarón is currently tied with George Clooney and Walt Disney, who have both been recognized in six different categories throughout their careers. Cuarón’s 10 career Oscar noms have been spread between best picture, directing, original screenplay, adapted screenplay, cinematography and editing. He’s won four statuettes: director and editing for “Gravity” and director and cinematography for “Roma.”

Fun fact: another member of the “three amigos,” Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro, could join the six-category spot vacated by Cuarón.

Aside from being a lock for “Pinocchio” in best animated feature, del Toro is a likely candidate for a second nom in original song as a songwriter on the whimsical track “Ciao Papa.” If the Netflix movie manages to surprise in adapted screenplay (which is totally possible given the presumed weakness of that race), that would be del Toro’s sixth category following his appearances in best picture, director and original screenplay (along with animated and song if they come to fruition). He’s a beloved auteur who’s won two Oscars for “The Shape of Water” (2017) in best picture and director. If “Pinocchio” wins animated feature, he’d be the first person to have Oscars for picture, directing and animation.

And if “Bardo,” from Alejandro Gonzalez Iñárritu, is nominated for directing or international feature, all “three amigos” would be Oscar nominees. It would be the second time since 2006 all three were all recognized individually following “Babel,” “Children of Men” and “Pan’s Labyrinth.” All lost their prizes.

Oscar voting is currently underway and concludes on Jan. 17 at 5 p.m. PT.