What to Expect From the 2023 Golden Globes

While many questions are swirling around the 2023 Golden Globes ceremony, the telecast will air Jan. 10 on NBC/Peacock.

The nominations are a solid mix of big-budget entertainments, and smaller, auteur-driven projects that dominate the cinema side, with an eclectic roster of content being celebrated on television. The Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. has stated that all guests and presenters will be appearing in person, in lieu of virtual appearances or satellite arrangements. Emmy-winning comedian Jerrod Carmichael will be hosting the event, which is celebrating its 80th anniversary at the Beverly Hilton ceremony. Eddie Murphy, a previous Globe winner and six-time nominee, will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award, while Ryan Murphy will be presented with the Carol Burnett Award.

Of primary focus to the HFPA, especially in light of last year’s television blackout and shunning by the artistic community, is reminding the world what makes the event so special. Long seen as a precursor to the Academy Awards, and a consistent draw in the TV ratings, the Globes restructured their inner ranks over the past year, in answer to criticism, but their emphasis remains the same: to have a great time.

“It’s the only award show that brings together the best in film and television and offers viewers a fun and lively night filled with unexpected surprises and memorable moments,” says Helen Hoehne, president of the HFPA. “The Globes’ informal atmosphere and mingling of celebrities and unscripted moments are what make the night special. It’s a party, and that playful aspect doesn’t just set it apart from other awards telecasts, it also sets the tone for what nominees and audiences have come to expect from the Golden Globes.”

There’s always a need for creative re-invention when it comes to an awards program, and while specific information has been limited, Hoehne promises that this year will feature some new components.

“We have many special surprises planned, but we can’t share any details yet,” she says. “We’re excited about the new and impactful vision [showrunner and EP] Jesse Collins has for the Globes. Both he and [co-EP] Dionne Harmon are incredibly talented creatives and we’re so excited that they’re directing this year’s show. The Globes will certainly energize the entertainment community in a way that only it can. We can’t wait to see their plans come to life in a way that will delight those in the room and watching from home.”

The star of the critically acclaimed sitcom “The Carmichael Show” on NBC from 2015 to 2017 guest hosted an Emmy-nominated appearance on “Saturday Night Live” in April. And in September, he won an Emmy for writing in a comedy special for his critically acclaimed HBO Max program, “Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel.”

“Jerrod has a fresh perspective and a thought-provoking comedic style that makes him the perfect fit for our return to broadcast and this landmark anniversary celebration. He’s such a strong, influential voice in comedy, and we know he’ll keep us laughing throughout the night,” says Hoehne.

This year’s nominees certainly reflect a new sense of voting, and when it comes to seeing stars, both veteran and emerging at the event, it ought to be a return to form for the HFPA.

“It’s wonderful to see so many new faces nominated. We have over 40 first-time nominees and we couldn’t be more excited to shine a light on their tremendous talent. There’s a great breadth of performers, films, and shows that we look forward to celebrating, and in general, the organization is more transparent and continues to learn, grow, and evolve with the changes that have been implemented. Our ethical standards and diversity practices are seriously upheld, and this has made us into a stronger organization,” says Hoehne.

Diversity and inclusion efforts have been at the forefront of the HFPA’s mission to be more representative of the current sociopolitical landscape. For the first time, they’re being voted on by the largest voting body ever led by a majority of women, and voters who self-identify as ethnically diverse and LGBT+. It will also be representative of 62 countries with 103 voters outside the U.S., and include efforts from African countries such as Nigeria and Ghana.

“The awards are reflective of the diversity from these countries and the exceptional journalism of the voters,” says Hoehne.

Much has evolved with filmed entertainment, especially as the streaming wars have intensified and the COVID pandemic changed consumption patterns. As a result, this year, the HFPA embraced new strategies to strengthen its mission, as well as to celebrate its own important milestone.

“Our 80th anniversary award show is a chance for us to come back to NBC and showcase our unique relationship with our audience and the world. It’s an important moment for the talented creatives nominated in each field to be recognized for their achievements while also giving credit to the countless studios, networks and streamers who have supported our nominees,” says Hoehne. “The media landscape continues to shift, and our only goal is to provide a unique, unbelievably entertaining show. We want to continue to grow, and honor our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.”

Having the two Murphys (Eddie and Ryan) on hand to accept their respective awards will be a highlight of the evening. Eddie Murphy has been one of cinema’s most beloved comedic actors for generations, while Ryan Murphy’s ascent to the top of the television landscape has been stunning to witness. “We’re thrilled to be celebrating the lasting impact on film and television that Eddie Murphy’s career — in front of and behind the camera — has had through the decades. And Ryan Murphy not only continues to enthrall audiences with his work on some of the most thrilling and exciting series of the century, but also continues to inspire all with his work off the screen.”

Reminding viewers of how much entertainment value the Golden Globes has provided throughout the years is something that’s not lost of event organizers, who are definitely looking to bring back that old-school sense of “anything can happen” from previous years, while still being reflective of current expectations. “There have been so many extraordinary moments from over the years, from our hosts to winners, and from speeches to fashion. Every year, the Globes creates those water cooler moments, from the standing ovation for Oprah Winfrey after her inspirational speech on winning the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2018, to Michaela Jaé Rodriguez being the first trans actress to win a Golden Globe in 2020. Meryl Streep’s passionate acceptance speech on the importance of press freedom in 2017 was a massive highlight, and Barbra Streisand being the first female to win the Best Director Award in 1984, decades ahead of other major award bodies, was a big moment for the HFPA. And let’s not forget the love stories that have been born out of the Golden Globes. Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart met at one of the after parties, and Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry also first met at the Globes,” says Hoehne.

TIPSHEET

What: The 80th Golden Globe Awards

When: 8 p.m ET/5 p.m. PT Jan. 10

Where: Beverly Hilton Hotel

Web: goldenglobes.org