Emmy Predictions: Lead Actor (Limited or TV Movie) – Is Daniel Radcliffe Too ‘Weird’ for the TV Academy?

UPDATED: April 6, 2023

2023 Emmy Predictions:

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

“Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” Netflix

Weekly Commentary: With shocking SAG winner Sam Elliott (“1883”) not eligible for this year’s Emmy Awards, a tight race of acclaimed actors is vying for Emmy recognition.

Evan Peters has long been considered the front-runner for his work as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in Ryan Murphy’s hit Netflix series “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” However, the joy and talents of Daniel Radcliffe are being celebrated with his performance in “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” a parody of the legendary musician. New to the Emmy landscape, The Roku Channel is putting all its available resources into ensuring the movie, which premiered in Toronto last September, isn’t forgotten.

We also can’t count out Jesse Plemons, two years after his first Oscar nomination for “The Power of the Dog” (2021), he’ll be a potential spoiler for his portrayal of Allan Gore, who begins an affair with Candy Montgomery (played by Elizabeth Olsen) in HBO’s “Love & Death.”

We shouldn’t count out Michael Shannon, who could be a packaged deal with his co-star Jessica Chastain for “George & Tammy” and Steve Carell, who’s easily the standout performer in FX’s “The Patient.”

