DGA Awards: Steven Spielberg and the Daniels Lead Nominees, With Women Shut Out in Top Category

As Natalie Portman famously pointed out at the Golden Globes in 2018, “here are the all-male nominees” for the 2023 Directors Guild of America Awards.

In the main category for feature film, the group nominated Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert(“Everything Everywhere All at Once”), Todd Field (“Tár”), Joseph Kosinski (“Top Gun: Maverick”), Martin McDonagh (“The Banshees of Inisherin”) and Steven Spielberg (“The Fabelmans”).

Despite critically acclaimed movies from female directors like Sarah Polley (“Women Talking”), Gina Prince-Bythewood (“The Woman King”), Chinonye Chukwu (“Till”) and Maria Schrader (“She Said”), the DGA voting failed to recognize their achievements. This comes after the Golden Globes gave Spielberg its directing prize on Tuesday, where no women were nominated.

Also missing from the lineup are James Cameron for “Avatar: The Way of Water” and Baz Luhrmann for “Elvis,” both considered very competitive in the directing races.

While the DGA fumbled in the top category, they made up for it in the first-time feature category where it’s led by Charlotte Wells (“Aftersun”), considered the frontrunner after leading the precursors. Also included were Alice Diop (“Saint Omer”), Audrey Diwan (“Happening”), John Patton Ford (“Emily the Criminal”) and Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović (“Murina”).

There have been 11 women previously nominated for the first-time director: Alma Har’el (“Honey Boy”), Radha Blank (“The Forty-Year-Old Version”), Regina King (“One Night in Miami”), Marielle Heller (“The Diary of a Teenage Girl”), Kelly Fremon Craig (“The Edge of Seventeen”), Mati Diop (“Atlantics”), Melina Matsoukas (“Queen & Slim”), Maggie Gyllenhaal (“The Lost Daughter”), Rebecca Hall (“Passing”), Tatiana Huezo (“Prayers for the Stolen”) and Emma Seligman (“Shiva Baby”). This year we could have upwards of three or four females leading their male counterparts for the first time.

Snubbed from the first-time directing race was Elegance Bratton for his personal LGBTQ drama “The Inspection” and BJ Novak for his comedy-thriller “Vengeance.”

The Directors Guild previously announced its nominees for television, led by “Station Eleven” from HBO, “Severance” from Apple TV+ and “The Daily Show” from Comedy Central.

This year’s DGA Awards will take place on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.

The full list of nominees is below.

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Theatrical Feature Film

Todd Field , “Tár” (Focus Features)

Joseph Kosinski , "Top Gun: Maverick" (Paramount Pictures)

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert , "Everything Everywhere All at Once" (A24)

Martin McDonagh , "The Banshees of Inisherin" (Searchlight Pictures)

Steven Spielberg, "The Fabelmans" (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Directorial Achievement of a First-Time Feature Film Director

Alice Diop , “Saint Omer” (Neon)

, “Saint Omer” (Neon) Audrey Diwan , “Happening” (IFC Films)

, “Happening” (IFC Films) John Patton Ford , “Emily the Criminal” (Bleecker Street)

, “Emily the Criminal” (Bleecker Street) Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović , “Murina” (Kino Lorber)

, “Murina” (Kino Lorber) Charlotte Wells, “Aftersun” (A24)

To see the current rankings for each category, visit Variety's Oscars Hub.