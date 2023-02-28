Sammo Hung to Receive Lifetime Achievement Honor at Asian Film Awards – Global Bulletin

LAST MAN STANDING



Martial arts veteran Sammo Hung is to be presented with a lifetime achievement honor at the upcoming Asian Film Awards. The ceremony is back as an in-person event after a two-year absence and shifts back to Hong Kong after previously being held in Hong Kong, Macau and Busan. Hung is expected to accept the award on Sunday March 12 at the Hong Kong Palace Museum.



“I’m so happy and surprised that I can still win awards these days, especially an award that affirms my entire performing career,” said Hung in a forwarded statement. He has a career as actor, action choreographer, director and producer that stretches some 60 years.



His acting credits include action comedies “Dirty Tiger, Crazy Frog” and “Odd Couple” paranormal horror comedies “Encounters of the Spooky Kind” and “The Dead and the Deadly,” comedy film series “Lucky Stars” and gangster action film “Shanghai, Shanghai.”



In 1982, Hung won the best actor prize at the 2nd Hong Kong Film Awards for his directorial effort “Carry on Pickpocket.” More recently, he had major roles in two of the “Ip Man” franchise films and directed a short segment of portmanteau film “Septet.”

SANCTUARY FOR GENRE FILMS



Umbrella Entertainment and Julie Ryan’s Cyan Films have launched Sanctuary Pictures, a new genre film production operation under Umbrella. ““After an amazing two years as production executive with the South Australian Film Corporation, I am excited to get back to producing – refreshed and invigorated and ready to start working with original and diverse voices in the genre space,” said Ryan in a statement. Her film production credits include action thriller “Hotel Mumbai, family films “H Is For Hapiness, “Hit “Red Dog” and Rolf de Heer’s “Ten Canoes.” Umbrella’s GM Ari Harrison, who struck the deal, has credits including Rolf de Heer’s Berlinale competition title “The Survival of Kindness,” as well as recent Sundance title “Talk to Me” and the upcoming “Speedway,” “The Moogai” and “Time Addicts.”

FAST FRIENDS



Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and Asian channel operator, KC Global Media, have agreed to the expansion of their international reach across free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) and ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD). The agreement delivers a fresh volume of hit series, movies, and factual titles. These include Lionel Messi: The Greatest, BTS: Global Takeover, and Adele: Homecoming. The two companies anticipate launching additional FAST channels and licensing AVOD rights in 2023. KCGM Asia operates a portfolio of pay-TV channels in Southeast Asia and Korea, including English-language general entertainment network AXN, anime channel Animax, South Korea’s ONE and Japanese entertainment channel GEM. CSSE operates through its Screen Media and Chicken Soup for the Soul TV Group subsidiaries. Additionally, it is a book publisher and producer of super-premium pet food.