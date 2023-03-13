Rajinikanth, Narendra Modi, Ajay Devgn, Mahesh Babu Celebrate India’s Oscar Wins for ‘RRR,’ ‘The Elephant Whisperers’

Superstar Rajinikanth, Bollywood star Ajay Devgn, Telugu cinema star Mahesh Babu and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among those celebrating India’s double win at the Oscars.

“Naatu Naatu” by composer M.M. Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose from S.S. Rajamouli’s “RRR” won best original song, while director Kartiki Gonsalves and producer Guneet Monga’s “The Elephant Whisperers” won best documentary short subject.

“My hearty congratulations to Shri. Keeravani, Shri. Rajamouli and Shri. Kartiki Gonsalves for getting the prestigious Oscar Award. I salute to the proud Indians,” Rajinikanth tweeted.

“Exceptional! The popularity of ‘Naatu Naatu’ is global. It will be a song that will be remembered for years to come. Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani, @boselyricist and the entire team for this prestigious honour. India is elated and proud,” Modi tweeted about the “RRR” win.

“Congratulations to @EarthSpectrum, @guneetm and the entire team of ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ for this honour. Their work wonderfully highlights the importance of sustainable development and living in harmony with nature,” Modi tweeted about “The Elephant Whisperers” win.

“As it is often said, cinema speaks a universal language. Congratulations to the teams of #RRR and #TheElephantWhisperers for their #Oscar wins. It’s a proud 🇮🇳 moment 🎈,” Ajay Devgn tweeted.

“And there you go… NAATU NAATU!! Crossing all boundaries!! Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani garu, @boselyricist and the entire team of #RRR on their phenomenal win at the Oscars!! A jubilant moment for Indian cinema,” tweeted Mahesh Babu on “RRR,” adding “Congratulations to the entire team of #TheElephantWhisperers on winning the Best Documentary Short…a fantastic film and another phenomenal win” on “The Elephant Whisperers.”