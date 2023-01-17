Sally Field to Receive the 2023 SAG Life Achievement Award

Sally Field will receive the SAG Life Achievement Award at the upcoming 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony.

Field is the 58th recipient of the guild’s highest honor that has previously been bestowed on the likes of Betty White, Helen Mirren, Robert De Niro and her “80 for Brady” co-stars Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin.

“Sally is an amazing actor with an enormous range and an uncanny ability to embody any character,” says Fran Drescher, SAG-AFTRA president. “She has an enduring career because she is authentic in her performance and always projects likability and humanity – she just connects. That’s part of why she has sustained her massive fandom and incredibly rich and layered career. Sally is a massive star with a working actor’s ethos – just keep doing the work, being as good as you can.”

Given annually to an actor who fosters the “finest ideals of the acting profession,” Field has been an acclaimed performer for over six decades. Among her accolades are two Oscars for best actress — “Norma Rae” and “Places of the Heart” — a SAG Award for ABC’s drama “Brothers and Sisters,” and three individual Emmys.

She first captured the hearts of audiences as the spunky California teenager in the TV series “Gidget” before cementing her stardom in “The Flying Nun.” After winning her two Oscar statuettes, she continued to score notable leading roles in films like “Steel Magnolias” and “Mrs. Doubtfire,” while tackling memorable supporting work in “Forrest Gump” and as Mary Todd Lincoln in Steven Spielberg’s “Lincoln,” for which she received a supporting actress nomination.

Aside from her scene-stealing role in the upcoming comedy “80 for Brady,” Field most recently appeared in director Michael Showalter’s drama “Spoiler Alert.”

Nominated and voted on by members of the SAG-AFTRA National Honors and Tributes Committee, the Life Achievement Award is bestowed for outstanding achievement in fostering the best ideals of the acting profession. The recipient of this award is a well-established performer who has contributed to improving the image of the acting profession and has a history of active involvement in humanitarian and public service endeavors.

The 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony will be broadcast live on Netflix’s YouTube channel on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.