Just for Laughs Festival Celebrates Quinta Brunson, Ronny Chieng and More Honorees

Every year, the Just for Laughs Montréal Festival hosts an awards show that honors some of the most prominent names in comedy. This year’s awards show will be held on July 28 at the festival.

Quinta Brunson

Comedy Person of the Year

The Philadelphia native, who got her start making Instagram memes, was selected for the Just for Laughs New Faces: Creators Award in 2017. Six years later, Brunson is an Emmy award-winning actor, producer, writer and creator, thanks to ABC’s “Abbott Elementary.” Last year, Brunson became the first Black woman to receive three Emmy nominations, going on to win a writing trophy for her work. The show’s second season was just nominated for eight more Emmy statuettes; Brunson was recognized for her performance on the series and as host on “Saturday Night Live.”

Ronny Chieng

Breakout Comedy Star of the Year

Chieng, a stand-up comedian, actor and “The Daily Show” correspondent, appeared in the worldwide box office hit “Crazy Rich Asians,” and has gone on to roles in Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” and horror hit “M3GAN.” He will soon be seen in the 10-episode Hulu series “Interior Chinatown.”

Bert Kreischer

Stand-Up Comedian of the Year

Kreischer turned his viral story about getting entangled with Russian mobsters into the 2023 indie feature “The Machine,” which he produced and starred in. The comic performs to sold-out arenas on his ongoing 2023 Tops Off World Tour, and this summer’s Fully Loaded Comedy Festival. In March, Kreischer released his much anticipated fifth stand-up special, “Razzle Dazzle,” on Netflix. “Getting this award is so overwhelming,” says Kreischer. “As comics, we do so much of our work at night, on the road, and in the shadows. Sometimes you feel like no one notices, but to get recognized for my work, especially by JFL, which is the gold standard in comedy, means absolutely everything to me.”

Mae Martin

Rising Comedy Star of the Year

Martin, a comedian, actor, writer and producer that identifies as non-binary, created and co-wrote the Netflix series “Feel Good,” a semi-autobiographical comedy-drama, receiving a BAFTA TV nom for it in 2021. Their standup specials include Netflix’s “Dope” and “Mae Martin: SAP.” Martin says this honor is especially meaningful, noting, “Just for Laughs is where I had my first poutine, recorded my first TV set, saw my childhood hero Weird Al play an outdoor concert … epic memories. I’m genuinely honored to be included. If you are going to be a rising comic, I highly recommend rising very slowly, over 23 years of doing comedy, materializing like Golum crawling out of his cave.”



Rainn Wilson

Comedy Impact Award

“The Office” star is receiving the Comedy Impact Award, given to a comedic actor-comedian who uses his or her platform to positively advance social issues. Wilson authored the New York Times best-selling book “Soul Boom: Why We Need a Spiritual Revolution” and hosted the six-part docuseries “Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss.” Wilson will also give a keynote address at Just for Laughs.