Harold Perrineau, Paulina Alexis and Other Great Performances that Finally Deserve Emmy Recognition

There’s a long history of great actors who have never won an Emmy Award. Hugh Laurie has a total of 10 Emmy nominations with zero wins for his work but the most glaring oversight is that after six nominations for his iconic role on “House” he never took home the prize. But that’s nothing compared to Angela Lansbury, who went home empty-handed a whopping 18 times. But they’re in good company – including the likes of Jackie Gleason, Desi Arnaz Jr. and Phylicia Rashad.

With Emmy voting starting, I wanted to highlight some shows and performances that have so far gone overlooked by the Emmy Awards. Most of the programs I chose have been completely shut out by the Academy. One is an actor who has been nominated for other roles and appears in a show that has been recognized for its music. And one is an actor on a show beloved by the Emmys who has yet to be singled out.

Harold Perrineau, “From” (Season 2)

Harold Perrineau deserved better on “Lost” and now he’s getting his chance to shine as the leading man on a genre series — though one that the creators have assured us has a plan. I’ve said it before and I’ll keep saying it: if “From” were on a network such as HBO or a major streamer, it would be cleaning up with Emmy nominations every year. Which is not the fault of MGM+ (previously known as Epix), which has gone out of its way to promote the show — it just seems like Emmy voters are slow to warm to newer platforms. The show is set in a quaint little town that would be absolutely lovely — if only people could leave and there weren’t these pesky monsters that come out at night. The show boasts enough creepiness that even Stephen King has declared himself a fan. It’s all held together by Perrineau as the town sheriff, who brings enormous gravitas and humanity to every moment.

Drew Tarver, “The Other Two” (Season 3)

After two seasons of being a cult favorite, it feels like “The Other Two” has finally burst into the mainstream zeitgeist — or maybe it just feels that way because I can’t stop talking about it. Ostensibly the Max series is story of a pair of siblings trying to make it in the business of show (Drew Tarver is Cary, an actor, and Heléne Yorke is Brooke, a talent manager) who face the daily humiliations of the business. Yet with virtually no effort, their younger brother Chase (Case Walker) becomes an overnight pop sensation, and their mother Pat (Molly Shannon) becomes the next Oprah Winfrey. Created by “SNL” vets Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, it’s unfathomable that the show has never received Emmy recognition — particularly for the airtight scripts that spit out jokes like a gatling gun. I haven’t even touched on the flawless ensemble that includes Wanda Sykes, Josh Segarra and Ken Marino — plus guest stars like Lukas Gage and Simu Liu skewering themselves. Here’s hoping this year the show will be recognized along with the actors — particularly Tarver, who has been sublime showing that as Cary’s career gets better, his personality gets worse. The easy joke would be to make Cary a bad actor, but the show is too smart for that. Instead, he’s a capable (maybe even good) performer who still has to endure the humiliations of the business, even as his star begins to rise. From dating a Method actor to agreeing to be the face of the first unabashedly gay Disney cartoon character, Drew’s storylines have given Tarver a fierce showcase for his comedic talents.

Phil Dunster, “Ted Lasso” (Season 3)

While Apple TV+ hit “Ted Lasso” is certainly no stranger to Emmy love, it’s odd that Dunster, who plays star athlete Jamie Tartt, has yet to snag recognition for his high wire balancing act. In Season 1, Jamie was a spoiled diva and a bully whose façade began to crack. Season 2 found him humbled considerably when he returns to his former team. But in Season 3, Jamie truly grew and challenged himself — and it wasn’t a sudden transformation that rang false. Dunster has never betrayed who the character is or was, showing the hurt child underneath the bravado and the effort that he’s making to be a better man. Plus, bonus points for the line reading after Jamie tries to hug his frenemy Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein), who freaks out. With complete sincerity, Jamie apologizes: “I forgot how skittish old people can be ‘cause of the war.”

Paulina Alexis, “Reservation Dogs” (Season 2)

The FX series centered on Indigenous teens in rural Oklahoma has earned accolades from the Critics’ Choice and Golden Globe Awards but failed to score a single Emmy nomination for its first season. With its second season having aired way back in fall of 2022, here’s hoping voters remember the charming, unique series and particularly Alexis, a fan favorite who steals scenes as Wilhelmina “Willie Jack” Jacqueline Sampson. It’s cliché to talk about young actors being older than their years, but Alexis delivers wisecracks with the timing of an old pro — her one-liners are as memorable as her hats. But it’s not just the comedy she’s adept at; her soulful performance is truly the heart of the show.

Jane Krakowski, “Schmigadoon” (Season 2)

No one is better at bringing self-centered, over-the-top characters to life than Krakowski, who has earned Emmy nominations for doing just that on “30 Rock” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.” Season 1 of Apple TV+’s homage/parody to classic musicals deserved a lot more Emmy love for its actors, writing and production but it did at least snag a win for Cinco Paul and the original song “Corn Puddin.’” But Krakowski’s show-stopping turn as lawyer Bobbie Flanagan is going to be tough to ignore. Krakowski won a Tony Award for the musical “Nine,” in which she descended from the ceiling wrapped in a silk bedsheet. But that’s child play to her big number “Bells and Whistles” in which she dances, does the splits, roller skates blindfolded and swings on a trapeze — all while singing in defense of her client. I mean, what more does she have to do? Tell me — because whatever it is, I have no doubt Krakowski can pull it off.

The Ensemble of “Ghosts” (Season 2)

This one is a head-scratcher because the CBS comedy is a bona fide hit, appreciated by both audiences and critics. I’ll admit when the first season hit, I assumed it was a lightweight sitcom — the premise centers on Samantha and Jay (Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar) who inherit a country mansion where only Sam can see the ghosts that have haunted the residence for years. But the show soon revealed itself to be a sharp, satirical and genuinely heartfelt series, thanks largely to the winning cast. Yes, it presents itself as a show for the family — albeit one that includes plotlines about swingers, a Revolutionary soldier accepting his homosexuality and consistent takedowns of toxic masculinity. The entire cast shines, though particular credit should go to Ambudkar, who has to behave as though he doesn’t see anything going on in front of him — not an easy task.

The Stars of Starz

Similar to what I said about if “From” were airing on another network, I can’t help but feel that Starz is getting shorted by voters. It’s still a relatively new network but it’s airing some of the most original, creative programming — a lot of it from new voices. “P-Valley” and “BMF” both had acclaimed first seasons that went unnoticed by voters, and now their second seasons are eligible and worth checking out. On “P-Valley,” Nicco Annan is doing fantastic work as Uncle Clifford Sayles, the non-binary owner of a Mississippi strip club called The Pink. And “BMF” (which stands for “Black Mafia Family”) features several stellar turns from a wide variety of actors, with veteran actors like Russell Hornsby and Michole Brianna White sharing scenes with newcomers like Demetrius Flenory Jr. in his acting debut. There’s also great work taking place on “Power: Book II,” coming off its third season and “Power: Raising Kanan,” which is eligible for its second season, which aired in 2022.