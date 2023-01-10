Eddie Murphy Makes Slap Joke at Golden Globes: ‘Keep Will Smith’s Wife’s Name Out of Your F—ing Mouth’

During his acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes on Tuesday night, Eddie Murphy offered some key advice for up-and-comers in the industry: don’t mess with Will Smith.

“I want to let you know that there is a definitive blueprint that you can follow to achieve success, prosperity, longevity and peace of mind,” Murphy said at the end of his speech. “It’s a blueprint, and I’ve followed it my whole career. It’s very simple, just do these three things: pay your taxes, mind your business and keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out of your fucking mouth!”

The joke — which, of course, referenced the infamous moment at last year’s Oscars when Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock for making a jab at Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia — resulted in rapturous, shocked laughter from the audience.

Since 1952, the Cecil B. DeMille Award has been annually presented to standout filmmakers and performers in the entertainment industry by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

Actor-comedian Murphy has previously been nominated for an Oscar, five Emmys and six Golden Globes — one of which he won in 2007 for his performance in “Dreamgirls.” The 61-year-old comic is also a three-time Grammy nominee and took home an award for best comedy recording in 1984.

Some of Murphy’s most notable comedies include “Norbit,” “The Nutty Professor,” “Daddy Day Care,” “Trading Places” and popular film series like “Coming to America,” “Beverly Hills Cop” and “Doctor Dolittle.” Murphy also showcased the breadth of his dramatic acting capabilities in the 2016 biopic “Mr. Church” where he takes on the role of titular character Henry Church.

Murphy is set to appear in a slew of new films in coming years following a three-picture, first-look deal with Amazon Studios. The star will perform alongside co-stars Jonah Hill, Lauren London, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Sam Jay and Nia Long in director Kenya Barris’ rom-com, “You People,” which Barris and Jonah Hill co-wrote.