Billy Porter to be Honored at Lambda Legal’s Liberty Awards

Billy Porter and late LGBTQ activist Urvashi Vaid will be honored by Lambda Legal at their 2023 National Liberty Awards. The event will celebrate Lambda’s 50 years of a legal advocacy for the the LGBTQ community and is set to take place on June 8 at Glasshouse in New York City.

The Liberty Awards will also host guests Becky Pepper-Jackson, a 12-year-old transgender girl speaking out against the anti-trans sports ban in her home state of West Virginia. Isaiah Wilkins, who will share how a Lambda lawsuit helped him fulfill his dream of serving in the armed forces.

“In this moment, with states like Florida and others trying to silence and erase our communities, we must let our people, especially our young people, know what time it is: It’s time to fight back and counteract the fear and discrimination with love, joy and living unapologetically as our ourselves,” Porter in a statement on Tuesday. The “Pose” star will be honored with the Lambda Legal Liberty Award.

“Move with unstoppable pride. We all can contribute from the rooms and spaces we are in, speak up and take action to protect each other and advocate for our rights.”

Vaid will be posthumously honored with the Kevin Cathcart Movement Leader Award. The award will be accepted by her partner Kate Clinton.

“Through our history, Lambda Legal has been the leading force in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights, and we will continue to advocate for a world where we can live free from discrimination,” said Lambda CEO Kevin Jennings. “Together, we are unstoppable.”

LA Pride in the Park Expands Music Lineup

Fletcher, King Princess, The Scarlet Opera, Sasha Colby, Vincint, G Flip and more will perform at LA Pride in the Park 2023. They join previously announced headliners Mariah Carey and Megan Thee Stallion.

Produced by Christopher Street West Association, the two-day music event takes place at Los Angeles State Historic Park on June 9 and 10.