Acting Up: Secrets of the ‘Turning Red’ Boy Band, Austin Butler in Stitches and Cate Blanchett and That ‘Tár’ Accent Mark

Sometimes due to article lengths or just time, there are some fun tales from interviews and Q&As that don’t make their way into stories. So I’ve decided to include a round-up here. Enjoy!

The Accent in “Tár” Has Surprising Origins

If you’re not already aware, the SAG-AFTRA Foundation is a non-profit org that provides several resources and emergency assistance to SAG-AFTRA artists. It also hosts fantastic Q&As that really dive deep into the acting process and for the recent SAG Awards, organizers hosted several panels with contenders in different categories. I was honored to moderate a few, including one for the lead female actor in a film with nominees Ana de Armas (“Blonde”), Cate Blanchett (“Tár”), Danielle Deadwyler (“Till”) and Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once).”

During the convo, Blanchett was talking about working with writer-director Todd Field and she mentioned how she was initially curious about the title of the film.

“I said ‘Tar’? It’s such a strange surname, where’s it come from?” Blanchett recalled. She added that she had suggested adding an extra R to the name. “And then I was in Budapest filming. One weekend, I went to this sort of secondhand place and the word for ‘pharmacy,’ which I can’t pronounce in Hungarian, it has ‘tar’ in the middle of it with an accent over it. And then Todd liked the accent, so he put the accent on the name.”

It makes sense that the name would be a creation, considering we later learn the character’s real name is Linda Tarr. “So much about her is invented,” Blanchett noted.

“I had no idea you came up with the accent mark!” I told Blanchett.

Typically modest, she replied, “I mean, kind of. Budapest did.”

The Boys Band in “Turning Red” Are Not What They Seem

Last Saturday the American Cinematheque at the Aero Theatre held a packed screening of the Oscar-nominated feature film “Turning Red,” followed by a Q&A with co-writer/director Domee Shi and producer Lindsey Collins. One of the hot topics was 4*Town, the fictitious boys band that the film’s protagonist, 13-year-old Mei, is obsessed with, much to the chagrin of her mother. A young audience member asked why the band is called 4*Town when there are actually five members.

Shi said that in addition to the obvious joke, there was another reason they wanted the number four in the movie. “The number four is very unlucky in Chinese culture,” said Shi. “And so it felt like it would make sense for Mei’s mother to be anti-4*Town even more – seeing that unlucky number covering her daughter.” Shi elaborated that the word for “four” sounds similar to the word for “death” in Cantonese. “So it’s like a mom seeing her daughter covered in death, death, death, death, death.”

Shi then went on to reveal a joke that was cut from the final film about Jesse, one of the band members voiced by Finneas O’Connell, who also wrote the songs for the band with his sister Billie Eilish. “In boy bands of the ’90s and 2000s, there was always that one member who looks way too old,” Shi noted. “And that was going to be Jesse. And he had this line where he’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, like, I don’t get paid enough for this. I need to go back home to my two kids.’”

The reveal got a big laugh from the audience and Collins added, “We had backstories for all the 4*Town members.”

One ‘Elvis’ Scene Left Austin Butler in Stitches

Austin Butler gave a breakthrough performance as the King in Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” and much has been made of his intense preparation for the role. But he recently told a story I’d never heard at a Q&A about how a move gone wrong sent him to the hospital.

The tale is actually about the dangers of capes, as Butler said he was wearing the heaviest one yet that day while filming the “Burning Love” montage and was supposed to perform one of Presley’s trademark moves in which he grabs a guitar and throws it backward. Unfortunately, the cape was so heavy, it caused an issue. “I was trying to get some velocity so I tilted the guitar,” he said. “What I didn’t realize was that the head of the guitar was going to hit me right in the face.”

Though he was “seeing stars,” Butler says he kept doing the song. “I was like, ‘Let’s do another! Let’s do another!’” he recalled. “I see Baz looking at me and he walks up to me gently and goes, ‘You’re bleeding.’ I said, ‘Let’s do it again with the blood!’”

Fortunately, Luhrmann prevailed and Butler went to get stitches. One silver lining? Said Butler, “The crew got a half day [off].”