Chris Ledesma, ‘The Simpsons’ Music Editor, Dies at 64

Chris Ledesma, a longtime music editor on “The Simpsons,” has died. He was 64.

News of Ledesma’s death was announced on Sunday night after “The Simpsons” aired. A post-credits tribute card was dedicated to the man behind the music. The Simpsons family was shown sitting down as Bart, Maggie and Lisa played instruments and a cartoon version of Ledesma was shown holding a conductor’s baton.

Ledesma had been with the show since its first season in 1989. He worked on over 700 episodes and 30 seasons until he left the series in 2022.

Ledesma discovered music at a young age. By the age of three, he was playing piano and took formal trumpet lessons soon after.

His first music editing duties were on a student film at CalArts, which prompted him to pursue music editing as his career. Ledesma got an inside look at music scoring while working as a tour guide for Universal Studios Hollywood where he would often see movies being scored on the lot.

With over 138 credits to his name, Ledesma worked on TV movies and series including “Teen Angel” and “Miracle in the Woods.” He also worked as a music editor for “Robin Hood: Men in Tights.”

He earned two Emmy nominations for his work: in outstanding individual achievement in sound editing for a miniseries or a special on “Gypsy,” and outstanding sound editing for a miniseries or a special for

“War and Remembrance.”

He maintained a personal blog; his last entry came in 2020.

Writer Carolyn Omine shared the tribute card and wrote, “Chris Ledesma was a sweet man who loved his job and was really, really good at it. We miss him.”

Jake Schaefer who replaced Ledesma as the show’s music editor, tweeted numerous tributes. Schaefer wrote, “Chris Ledesma’s passion for music and for @TheSimpsons was an inspiration. I’m grateful for the time I got to spend with him this year. He was a great mentor and a genuine person. My heart goes out to his family.”