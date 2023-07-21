‘Yellowjackets’: Nirvana, Alanis Morissette and John Cameron Mitchell Among Artists Featured on Season 2 Soundtrack

Nirvana’s “Something in the Way” and Alanis Morissette’s version of the “Yellowjackets” main theme, “No Return,” are among the songs on the drama’s Season 2 soundtrack.

The official “Yellowjackets” album, out Sept. 1 on CD and digital formats, will feature 16 tracks. It’s now available for pre-order via Universal Music Canada and Showtime.

Morissette recorded a new version of “No Return (Extended Version),” which opened Episode 4. “I love the original version of ‘No Return.’ It’s just a perfect song. It was a little daunting to be asked to reinterpret it, but I see parallels between ‘Yellowjackets’ and my perspective while songwriting: the sheer intensity, that going for the jugular with no fear of going for the profane,” the singer said last year.

Additionally, the new song “Sit Right Down” — performed by John Cameron Mitchell with Elijah Wood, Craig Wedren, and Anna Waronker in Episode 7 — is on the soundtrack. The song plays during a fever dream sequence for Christina Ricci’s Misty, who takes a moment for self-care inside a sensory tank. It becomes a musical haven for her as her beloved pet bird Caligula takes on human form, played by Broadway star Mitchell. Wedren described the tune as “punk… it’s kind of ‘Sweeney Todd.'”

Other artists featured include the Cranberries, Veruca Salt, Garbage, Pulp and Florence + the Machine, who sings the original song “Just a Girl.”

Deluxe and limited editions of the soundtrack, in 2LP vinyl in black and gold and splatter print, will be on sale at a later date.

View the tracklist below:

Alanis Morissette – “No Return (Extended Version From the Original Series ‘Yellowjackets’)” (NEW)

Florence + The Machine – “Just a Girl (From the Original Series ‘Yellowjackets’)”

Nirvana – “Something in the Way”

Live – “Lightning Crashes”

The Cranberries – “Zombie”

Garbage – “#1 Crush”

Pulp – “Sorted For E’s & Wizz”

Veruca Salt – “Seether”

Necking – “Big Mouth”

Papa Roach – “Last Resort”

4 Non Blondes – “What’s Up?”

Sparks – “Angst In My Pants”

John Cameron Mitchell with Elijah Wood, Craig Wedren and Anna Waronker – “Sit Right Down” (NEW)

Nouvelle Vague – “The Killing Moon”

Elliott Smith – “Pitseleh”

Alanis Morissette – “No Return (Lottie’s Dream Sequence – From the Original Series ‘Yellowjackets’) – Alt Version” (NEW)