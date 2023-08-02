Variety Announces Lineup for Inaugural Creative Collaborations: The Nominees Event

Variety has announced the programming for its inaugural Creative Collaborations: The Nominees brunch, featuring two panels with the contending directors and artisans behind the year’s top TV series. The invite-only brunch will take place in Los Angeles on Aug. 8. Both conversations will be moderated and hosted by Variety senior artisans editor Jazz Tangcay.

Creative Collaborations: The Nominees will feature two panels with Emmy nominees from across the various categories. The Creative Collaborators panelists will shine a spotlight on nominated artisans from shows such as “Jury Duty,” “Poker Face,” “Abbott Elementary,” “ Moonage Daydream”, “What We Do in the Shadows” and many more. The panel will focus on how the crafts are essential to the visual storytelling behind this year’s Emmy-nominated shows.

Directors on Directors will feature Emmy-nominated helmers from “Last of Us” “Ted Lasso,” “Fleishman Is in Trouble” and the Oscars broadcast as they share their collaborative process and how working with artisans is integral to delivering the most exciting shows from this Emmys season.

See the full list of panel participants below.

Creative Collaborators panelists

Tom Campbell, Executive Producer, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Susie Farris, Casting Director, “Jury Duty”

Chris Gehrt, Casting Director, “Abbott Elementary”

Yana Gorskaya, Editor, “What We Do in The Shadows”

Michael Harte, Picture Editor, “STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie”

Charlene Lee, Casting Director, “BEEF”

Arlene Martin, Department Head Hairstylist, “P-Valley”

Brett Morgen, Director, Producer, Editor and Music Editor, “Moonage Daydream”

Melissa McCoy, ACE – Picture Editor, “Ted Lasso”

Bryan Parker, Supervising Sound Editor, “Mrs. Davis”

Judy Rhee, Production Designer, “Poker Face”

Mitchell Travers, Costume Designer, “George & Tammy”

Directors on Directors panelists: