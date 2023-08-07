Weta Unity Announces New Wētā Tools for Character Artists and Film Production (EXCLUSIVE)

Unity Wētā Tools has launched its newest tools to help artists work more efficiently on digital character creation and in film production. Wētā Tools, recently acquired by Unity, is a platform offering tools for creating 3D content and experiences. This new division of Unity aims to deliver solutions for artists to collaborate and create 2D and 3D content.

Some of their latest tools are dedicated to helping artists in their design of characters and creatures for films and games. As the company explains, “Unity Wētā Tools for character artists simplifies workflows by reducing medial tasks and accelerating iteration cycles. This optimization allows artists to concentrate more on their creative execution.” Using “Ziva VFX,” artists can create high-quality characters, whether they’re true to life or stylized.

Crawford Doran, director of Ziva Character Tools & Workflows, hope the tools will help artists achieve better results without impacting creative control. Doran said, “Characters are highly

complex and the demand for creative is increasing. Existing approaches need to adapt and assist

artists to meet expectations for both visual fidelity and scalability.”

“Beautiful graphics cannot come to life without the creative force of the artists,” said Natalya Tatarchuk, VP, Unity Wētā Tools.

Wētā Tools for film production help with the creation of digital environments and offer resources for creating more effective production pipelines. For example, environmental artists can utilize the SpeedTree tool to generate vegetation during production.

“Our goal with these advancements is really to help artistic creativity flourish, not to interrupt it,” said Timoni West, VP of Unity Wētā Tools. “At the end of the day, filmmakers and artists want to know how technology like ours is going to help get more shots out the door, and that’s at the core of today’s updates. We’re bringing the functionality once reserved for top-tier VFX houses to all creators to help them get closer to their creative visions.”