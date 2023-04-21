HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ Sets Cinematography Episode Submissions for Emmy Consideration (EXCLUSIVE)

HBO’s “The Last of Us” dances between terrifying post-apocalyptic scenes with zombie-like creatures known as clickers and intimate moments between Pedro Pascal’s Joel and Bella Ramsey’s Ellie.

Cinematographers Eben Bolter and Ksenia Sereda, who captured some of the series’ most captivating and visual spectacles, will be vying for Emmy consideration in the Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour) category.

HBO has confirmed that Bolter, who shot Episodes 3, 4 and 5 will submit the third episode, “Long, Long Time.”

Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett in “The Last of Us” HBO

The flashback episode is named after the Linda Ronstadt song, which features prominently. Hailed as one of the most extraordinary episodes of television, much of the story focuses on the nearly 20-year relationship between Joel’s smuggling compatriots, Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett).

The episode was written by Mazin and directed by Peter Hoar (“It’s a Sin”) and captures the full arc of Bill and Frank’s profound connection to each other and follows how their relationship unfolds in this post-apocalyptic world.

Meanwhile, Sereda will submit the first episode. Sereda also shot episodes 2 and 7.

Liane Hentscher

The first episode kicks off in 1968 with a talk show. In a conversation that seems eerily reminiscent of the Coronavirus pandemic, the interviewer asks scientists if there should be concern about a global pandemic being spread with the aid of travel patterns.

The virus in question is a deadly fungus.

Events turn apocalyptic several decades later. It’s Sereda who establishes the visual groundwork for the series, capturing both the environments and the thrilling action sequences as Joel goes on the run and the fight to survive begins.