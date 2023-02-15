Son Lux and Diane Warren Among Winners at Society of Composers and Lyricists Awards

Diane Warren and Son Lux were among the winners Wednesday evening at the 4th annual Society of Composers & Lyricists Awards.

The awards recognize original score and songs in visual media across seven categories. Darren Criss, hosted the banquet at the Skirball Center in Los Angeles.

Damien Chazelle and his go-to composer Justin Hurwitz received the Spirit of Collaboration Award. The duo has collaborated on five films including “Babylon,” “La La Land,” “Whiplash,” “First Man” and “Guy and Madeline on a Park Bench.” The presentation of the award was accompanied by a musical performance including “Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” from “La La Land,” the “First Man” theme for harp and theremin, and a “Babylon” medley which included “Voodoo Mama” and “Herman’s Hustle.”

Son Lux’s Ryan Lott accepted the award for Outstanding Score for an Independent Film for “Everything Everywhere, All at Once.”

Additionally, Michael Abels accepted the award for Outstanding Original Score for a Feature Film for “Nope” as well as the Jury Award for the opera he co-composed with Rhiannon Giddens, “Omar.” A second Jury Award was presented to “Women Warriors: The Voices of Change.”

Diane Warren triumphed over Rihanna and Lady Gaga when she accepted her award for Outstanding Original Song for a Drama or Documentary for “Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman.” Guillermo del Toro and lyricist Roeban Katz accepted their award for Outstanding Original Song for a Musical or Comedy for “Ciao Papa” from “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” written by Katz, del Toro, and Alexandre Desplat.

Nami Melumad, who co-composed “Thor: Love and Thunder” with Michael Giacchino, won the David Raksin Award for Emerging Talent for “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.” Stephanie Economou, who received the first-ever David Raksin Award at last year’s ceremony, won Best Original Score for Interactive Media for “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök.”

Emmy-winning composer Cristobal Tapia de Veer won Outstanding Original Score for a Television Production for “The White Lotus” for the second year in a row.

Full list of winners below.

OUTSTANDING SCORE FOR A STUDIO FILM

Michael Abels – “Nope”

OUTSTANDING SCORE FOR AN INDEPENDENT FILM

Son Lux – “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

OUTSTANDING SONG FOR A MUSICAL/COMEDY

Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro – “Ciao Papa” from “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

OUTSTANDING SONG FOR A DRAMA/DOCUMENTARY

Diane Warren – “Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman”

OUTSTANDING SCORE FOR TELEVISION

Cristobal Tapia de Veer – “The White Lotus”

OUTSTANDING SCORE FOR INTERACTIVE MEDIA

Stephanie Economou – “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök”

DAVID RASKIN AWARDS FOR EMERGING TALENT

Nami Melumad – “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds”