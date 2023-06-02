SESAC Honors TV, Film Composers Including Christophe Beck, Nathalie Bonin and ‘Late Late Show’ Band

Christophe Beck, Nathalie Bonin, Danny Lux and Gabriel Mann were among the composers honored by SESAC at its annual Film and Television Composer Awards Thursday night in Santa Monica, California.

SESAC, one of three leading performing-rights organizations in the U.S., cited dozens of composers and publishers for their music in high-rated shows on network, cable, streaming and local TV, as well as widely seen theatrical features, at the invitation-only event.

Beck (“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” “Shazam! Fury of the Gods”) was on hand to pick up awards in the cable and streaming categories, while Bonin accepted for co-composing the Grammy-winning soundtrack for “Women Warriors: The Voices of Change.” Ego Plum was cited for his Annie-winning music for “The Cuphead Show.”

Among those receiving network TV performance, cable and streaming performance awards were Lux (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “Station 19”) and Mann (“A Million Little Things,” “Modern Family”). Also earning cable and streaming awards were Bruce Miller (“Frasier”), Christopher Tyng (“Futurama”), Matt Mariano (“Raising Hope”) and Paul Buckley (“Odd Squad”).

Jon Ehrlich (“The Resident”) earned network and streaming awards, and the house band for the recently concluded CBS show “Late Late Show With James Corden” was celebrated, including theme writers Reggie Watts, Hagar Ben-Ari, Guillermo Brown, Steven Scalfati and Tim Young.

“it’s such an honor to have our talented crew of composers and publishers together to celebrate not only their own success, but the success of their peers,” said Erin Collins, SESAC’s senior vice president, TV/film creative services. “We recognize the passion and hard work that SESAC composers bring to their craft throughout the year and honor the amazing music they create for film and television.”

Also on hand to salute the room filled with composers, songwriters and publishers were John Josephson, chairman and CEO, SESAC Music Group, and Scott Jungmichel, president and COO, SESAC Performing Rights.

A complete list of award winners is here: https://www.sesac.com/2023-film-television-composer-awards/