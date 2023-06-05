‘Rings of Power’ and ‘Daisy Jones’ Costume Designers Talk Creating Elven Garments and 1970s Vintage Looks

The detail in costume design can define a character — especially for Amazon Prime’s epic “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” and its retro “Daisy Jones & the Six.”

Whether creating costumes for sea guards and Harfoots, “LOTR” costume designer Kate Hawley created over 2,000 outfits for the series. Hawley used blue rather extensively in stones and costumes to reflect the regal presence of Morfydd Clark’s elf, Galadriel, and Cynthia Addai-Robinson’s Míriel, Queen-Regent of Númenor.

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Costume Design) -Credit: Prime Video Prime Video

She created garments for the nomadic Harfoots that would shield them at night. The idea was that, like wild animals, they avoid detection from perceived enemies by just sitting still and blending into their environment.

While she drew on author J.R.R. Tolkien’s books for inspiration, Hawley also looked at 1920s Expressionist films and Greek armor and statues. The latter influenced dwarf helmets, which come complete with side shields for their beards.

Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

“Daisy Jones & the Six” costume designer Denise Wingate needed her looks to be seeped in the 1970s. She spent months at flea markets and vintage stores to build the rock-inspired look for Daisy (Riley Keough). Wingate even worked with Love Melody, a designer who worked with Keough’s grandfather, Elvis Presley, on one coat thanks to a tip from Levi’s during her search for vintage wear. “They said I should call this woman who did really cool clothing from the ’70s, and that she was the real deal,” Wingate says.

“She asked me ‘Who’s in your show?’ and I said, ‘Riley Keough.’ She goes, ‘Oh, I made jumpsuits for Elvis.’ Isn’t that crazy?” Melody made two coats that Keough wears as Daisy: a rust-colored leather piece and a denim and leather patchwork coat. Says Wingate: “It’s a full circle moment, and I love stuff likethat.”