‘Renfield’: Nicolas Cage Shaved His Teeth Down and Spent Three Hours in Makeup Each Day to Transform Into Dracula (EXCLUSIVE)

For Chris McKay’s “Renfield,” Nicolas Cage spent up to three hours each day transforming into the role of iconic vampire Dracula. But the biggest hurdle was developing Dracula’s razor-sharp teeth, makeup artist Christien Tinsely tells Variety.

With the teeth design, it was important to consider how Dracula’s teeth would extract from the gums. Tinsley says McKay also wanted all of Dracula’s teeth to be sharp — not just the canines.

Tinsley, whose credits include “The Passion of the Christ” and “Emancipation,” says he wanted to be able to make swift adjustments once Cage was on set, meaning he wouldn’t have much time to prep dentures and teeth casting using traditional denture methods. The eventual solution was to use 3D printing.

“This was the first film that I know of where we used 3D printing to do all the dentures,” Tinsley says. “We jumped in headfirst with 3D printing. We would scan Nic’s teeth and digitally sculpt them.”

Using acrylic digital resin that was then printed, Tinsley says the technological advances of 3D printing “allowed us more freedom to create different designs very quickly.” He could also produce dozens at a time within minutes. “That allowed us to make them as thin as possible because if they broke, we could have another set ready to go,” he says.

Once he had his “teeth,” Tinsley says, “We shaved Nic’s teeth down and the dentures were fitted so as not to impede on Nic’s speech and allow full freedom.” He adds, “Nic wanted to emote and annunciate properly, so it was important the veneers were thin.”

McKay’s “Renfield” reverse engineers Dracula’s appearance, beginning with a worn and depressed look that morphs into a “beautiful” Dracula. The film follows the character through four different transformation stages.

“Nic had a great face, and we wanted to embody something that was unique, so we went with the paler skin that had a blue hue,” says Tinsley of Dracula’s look.

It was also important for Dracula to have a theatrical feel. To achieve that, Tinsley hollowed out Cage’s eyes and gave his lips shadowing.

Tinsley nicknamed the film’s introduction to Dracula, which shows him covered with sores and deformities, as “Picasso.” Referencing early Renaissance wax sculptures, Tinsley says, “Artists would come in and sculpt the anatomy of corpses and people with diseases into wax, and that’s how we came up with this odd, weird and bizarre first stage.”

That first process took up to three and a half hours to apply. “It was a full head of prosthetics, dentures, full body, torso, arms, hands and nails,” details Tinsley. “Those take time.”

As Dracula starts to heal, there’s progression, but still some open sores. The next stage took around two and a half hours to complete. The more Dracula is fed with human blood, the more he heals. By the end, his “normal” makeup took 45 minutes to apply.

“There’s a blue hue about him,” Tinsley says. “It’s very iridescent. If you see it in person, he almost looks like a metallic robot. I added a lot of teal iridescence to the makeup. In person, he would shimmer and shine, and on camera, it allows for a healthy glow to the skin, so he doesn’t look like a cadaver.”