Public Enemy, Salt-N-Pepa to Celebrate 50 Years of Hip-Hop at 2023 Guild of Music Supervisors Conference (EXCLUSIVE)

Public Enemy’s Chuck D and Salt-N-Pepa’s Cheryl “Salt” James are set to join the 2023 Guild of Music Supervisors State of Music in Media conference. Now in its ninth year, the annual gathering of music leaders and legends commemorates the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

Chuck D is set to lead the “Fight the Power: How Hip-Hop Changed the World” panel alongside music industry vet Lorrie Boula as they discuss their joint project, the 2023 PBS television program of the same name. Created by Chuck D and produced by Boula, the four-part TV series examines the culture’s history through the voices of Ice-T, Run DMC, Eminem, Fat Joe, KRS-One, LL Cool J and other household names of hip-hop.

Salt will join the “Origins of Hip-Hop” panel alongside Amani “Burt Blackarach” Smith of Salamani Music and West Coast rapper King Tee. The panel, moderated by John Paul McGee of Berklee College, will delve into the early days of the genre and its roots in jazz and R&B.

Also helping ring in hip-hop’s anniversary are the “Golden Age of Hip-Hop” and “The Global Impact of Hip-Hop” panels. Both discussions will explore the past and future of the genre and its impact on Black and brown communities across America.

Jedi Survivor will have its own star moment at the conference during the “Reinventing the Soundtrack of a Galaxy Far, Far Away” panel. Steve Schnur, Gordy Haab and Stephen Barton, producers and composers for the Star Wars: Jedi Survivor video game, will join Lucasfilm Games’ Douglas Reilly and Respawn Entertainment’s Nick Laviers as they breakdown the process of creating sounds for Star Wars.

The GMS conference will feature additional panels with conversations about The Last of Us (Part II) video game, Prime Video series “Daisy Jones & the Six,” scoring reality TV and music clearance. The conference will take place on Aug. 19 at the Los Angeles Film School in Hollywood.

Pictured above: Chuck D and Lorrie Boula