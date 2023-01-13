OBB Media Launches State-of-the-Art OBB Studios in Hollywood Featuring Two New Filming Stages (EXCLUSIVE)

OBB Media, the production company behind documentaries “Justin Bieber: Our World” and Demi Lovato’s “Dancing with the Devil,” has announced the launch of OBB Studios.

In the heart of Hollywood (on the corner of Santa Monica Blvd. and Orange Drive), OBB Studios features two filming stages with state-of-the-art design and technology. Services for audio and video content production, events, brand and nonprofit activations, screenings, photography, post-production and live shows will also be available.

OBB Studios were built with the intention to be used as a full pipeline service. Speaking with Variety, Michael D. Ratner, founder, president and CEO of OBB Media, said, “Building out OBB Studios was the natural next step, creating a bespoke space where talent can both be inspired and realize their vision across every medium while giving producers everything they need to bring a production to life; from conceptualization to airing a final cut.”

The 15,000-square-foot facility includes two large distinct filming stages. Features include VFX capabilities, thirteen support rooms, including hair and makeup, wardrobe, two green rooms, conference space and open-space work areas.

OBB Studios provides virtual production capabilities

In addition to production capability, the space includes post-production functionality with a mix room, coloring suite, offline editing space and a vocal booth for ADR and voice recording.

With sound stages in Hollywood running at 100% capacity, major studios such as Netflix and Lionsgate have established studio lots in other states. Said Ratner, “Demand for production facilities has never been higher than it is at this moment. In choosing to build OBB Studios in the heart of Hollywood, on the former Siren Studios stage, we envisioned a creative space that was cutting-edge enough to meet the needs of any production now or in the future, while also sparking a renaissance for the heyday of Hollywood as the capital of entertainment across the globe.”