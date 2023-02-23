Ruth E. Carter Dedicates NAACP Image Award Win to Chadwick Boseman: ‘We All Have Him to Thank’

Costume designer Ruth E. Carter dedicated her NAACP Image Award win to the late Chadwick Boseman during a luncheon and fashion show, held in honor of the 54th annual awards on Thursday afternoon in downtown Los Angeles.

As Carter took to the runway to accept her trophy for outstanding costume design on “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” she used her speech to remembered Boseman, who died in 2020.

“It was because of him that we came together and we mourned. We celebrated his life,” Carter told the crowd assembled on the L.A. Live event deck. “We all have him to thank for the motivation, not only of ‘Wakanda Forever,’ but also for the first ‘Black Panther.'”

The Academy Award nominee (who won the costume design Oscar in 2019 for the first film) also took a moment during her speech to praise the NAACP for their recognition of crafts. The organization added awards for costume design, makeup and hairstyling to the lineup this year.

Carter also gave seamstresses a shout out during her speech, saying, “You knew them in your family. They were your grandmothers. They were your mothers who had that sewing machine in the room and made clothes. I accept this standing on their shoulders.”

Fellow “Wakanda Forever” department head, Camille Friend, who is also nominated for an Oscar, won the inaugural award for outstanding hairstyling. As she stepped up to the stage, she told the audience, “I’m a Black woman in a tough industry.” Referring to her fellow crew members including hair assistants and barbers, Friend added, “This movie was created by hands and we are the most creative people in the world.”

NAACP CEO Derrick Johnson kicked off the afternoon, which also included a fashion show presentation dubbed “Images: Fashion Moments in Time,” featuring looks by the Black Design Collective, an accomplished group of fashion industry professionals that promote scholarship, mentorship and entrepreneurship within emerging generations of Black costume and fashion designers.

“Art in all of its forms has a significant influence on the next generation,” Johnson said. “We have some incredible talent here to showcase today representing our narrative and our long history in fashion. There is still a call to action.”

He continued: “We understand that art is activism, and good public policy is informed by how we are seen on screen, depicted in the plays, heard in our narrative — but more importantly, viewed with the styles we wear. You have the power to make a significant change with the people around you and in our community.”

Featured designers in the show included Kevan Hall, Kutula by Africana, House of Aama, Cross Colors founder Carl Jones, In Earnest by Byron Lars, Harbison and Kenneth Nicholson.

During the event, fashion model and activist Bethann Hardison accepted the Vanguard Award, while the outstanding makeup prize was presented to Debi Young, Sandra Linn, Ngozi Olandu Young and Gina Bateman for their work on the HBO Max series “We Own This City.”

The annual Image Awards celebrate artists within motion picture, television, music and literary categories, including streaming and other digital media. The fashion show luncheon was just part of a week’s worth of celebrations that include virtual ceremonies, hosted by Khleo Thomas, that are live-streamed on NAACPImageAwards.net.

The 54th NAACP Image Awards, hosted by Queen Latifah, will be broadcast from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. ET on BET. It will also simulcast across Paramount Global networks (including BET HER, CBS, CMT, Comedy Central, LOGO, MTV, MTV2, Paramount Network, POP TV, Smithsonian, TV Land, and VH1).

Following the fashion show luncheon, more awards were announced virtually on Thursday night, with Kid Cudi and Reginald Hudlin’s “Sidney” among the big winners. Those two events, plus a non-televised awards dinner on Friday night, all lead up to the live telecast on Saturday evening. Many of the top categories will be awarded during the ceremony — the first held in-person since February 2020 — including entertainer of the year, a category which boasts a quintet of multitalented Black women: Angela Bassett, Mary J. Blige, Quinta Brunson, Viola Davis and Zendaya.