Marvel VFX Artists Vote to Unionize

Visual effects (VFX) crews at Marvel Studios have voted to unionize, IATSE announced on Monday.

A press release notes that “A supermajority of Marvel’s more than 50-worker crew had signed authorization cards indicating they wished to be represented by the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE).”

“For almost half a century, workers in the visual effects industry have been denied the same protections and benefits their coworkers and crewmates have relied upon since the beginning of the Hollywood film industry,” said Mark Patch, VFX organizer for IATSE, in a statement announcing the filing. “This is a historic first step for VFX workers coming together with a collective voice demanding respect for the work we do.”

The unionization effort marks the first time VFX professionals have banded together in such a fashion, as this segment of the industry has largely remained non-union. IATSE represents more than 168,000 technicians, artisans and craftspersons working in movies and TV, but while “positions like production designers/art directors, camera operators, sound, editors, hair and makeup artists, costumes/wardrobe, script supervisors, grips, lighting, props and paint, among others, have historically been represented by IATSE,” the release explains, “workers in VFX classifications historically have not.”

Added VFX coordinator Bella Huffman: “Turnaround times don’t apply to us, protected hours don’t apply to us, and pay equity doesn’t apply to us. Visual effects must become a sustainable and safe department for everyone who’s suffered far too long and for all newcomers who need to know they won’t be exploited.”

The VFX artists’ decision also comes amid a wider wave of union activity this summer, as writers and actors continue to march the picket lines in a historic double strike.

“We are witnessing an unprecedented wave of solidarity that’s breaking down old barriers in the industry and proving we’re all in this fight together. That doesn’t happen in a vacuum,” IATSE international president Matthew D. Loeb stated. “Entertainment workers everywhere are sticking up for each other’s rights, that’s what our movement is all about. I congratulate these workers on taking this important step and using their collective voice.”

Vulture was first to report news of the vote, with workers requesting the union election be held as early as Aug. 21.

