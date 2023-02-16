How the ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Choreographers Created the ‘Ultimate Lap Dance’

Back in 2012 when Steven Soderbergh directed the first “Magic Mike” based loosely upon star Channing Tatum’s experiences in Tampa, FL, no one could have anticipated the actual empire that the film would inspire: two more films, the latest of which, “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” opened February 10, a live revue in Vegas, a stage musical in London, and a short-lived reality competition series for HBO Max. What’s interesting is the way that all of those ventures seemed to overlap and inspire one another, leading to “Last Dance” focusing on the staging of a musical in London, in some cases transplanting similar routines from that theatrical production to the silver screen.

On the film’s opening day, “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” choreographers Alison Faulk and Luke Broadlick, who have worked with Tatum on the series since its beginning, spoke with Variety about the process of leaving everything out on the floor for what it meant to be a final installment.

When you started, what were your goals — or maybe what were Channing’s — in trying to leave everything out there on stage?

Alison Faulk: With “The Last Dance” in the beginning, he really wanted to make it the ultimate lap dance. And then with the water number too, I mean, I can’t explain how talented Chan is. He makes it look so easy, but he is dancing on a wet slippery floor and he’s doing overhead lifts with another human, and there’s rain pouring out in his face. It’s so difficult, and he makes it look so easy. I think he really wanted to do his best at that number and put his stamp on it and create new movement in the water that we don’t do in our live show.

Luke Broadlick: I think there’s also a thing where actual professional dancers are dancing full out, and that’s rare in a lot of movies unless it’s in “In The Heights” or something like that. But they had actors doing it, and these guys are legitimately professional, high end world-class dancers that are performing amazing synchronized routines. They worked really hard and there’s a lot of it in the movie. It’s more than just the six packs. It’s the elevated experience of what “The Last Dance” was — “This is what it can be.”

How much work was done for you by the Magic Mike live shows when you started to develop what the dance numbers were going to be for this film?

AF: When we were originally reading this script, we were like, “Oh yeah, we’re going to do still versions from our live show.” So there was a lot of leg work done, but then as we got started on the movie, we created so much new stuff that we did.

LB: A lot of the big things were conceptualized already when it comes to the show that Mike puts on at the end. But we had to movie-fy them, we had to make sure it looks good at every angle like we kind of normally do in our show. But then honestly, there was a lot that was thrown in to make it work. It happened pretty quickly.

The opening lap dance is to me by far the sexiest dance in the entire film series. What sort of clear objectives did you have, not just dance-wise, but story-wise, and how did that come together?

AF: Chan was instrumental in putting this together. So when we start prepping this stuff, it’s myself and Luke and then our two associates, Anthony and Charlie Bartley and Chan, and we’re all in the studio. And Chan just starts workshopping stuff, and I’m usually the girl in the chair. But what was interesting about this is it was the first time he was giving a private lap dance. Typically in the other films, even though he’s always considerate of the person he’s dancing with on for in the chair, it was a bit performative because he was putting on a show, but this was an intimate moment in someone’s home. So I think it was a very different intention, and the story was very different here. It was a genuine moment between two people that escalated — and their feelings escalated. In theory, it was supposed to be something that he was moved to improvise in the moment. So it was important to us that everything felt like it [was] not too choreographed. We wanted to feel a little bit raw and a little bit not rough. And then Salma definitely had input and it was really great working with her because she wanted to be involved in it and not just a passive person in it. So we would just workshop all these ideas and then it wasn’t until we actually got to that house in Miami that we were able to fully set it because we needed to be in the space and working with the house and all that stuff.

It serves as bookends for the movie with that final dance. How did you conceive those two so that they showed different things about the arc between him and Max?

AF: Well, we do have a water number in our live show that Steven and Chan both love, and that was one of the inspirations to shoot this third movie. So it was important to Chan that he tied in that this number was expressing what he wished he would’ve done when he had that fight with Max in the rain. So he just wanted it to be a really clear just story, like, “Hey, I really wish I would’ve stopped you. I wish I would’ve told you I loved you,” and this is what would’ve happened, essentially. And then we just take it to the extreme with the choreography and all that kind of stuff. But that number is meant to just be an expression of his love for her… and wrapped up in his love is all the hotness and the sexiness and the tender moments, the romantic moments. I think Kylie Shea did a great job as well. She killed it, the ballerina in that number with him.

It was a fun number to prep because we had this giant space, so we put a tarp in my garage in Van Nuys and then put that black flooring down, and then we would take buckets of water and throw it in the garage, and Chan was like, “Throw me around,” and we’d figure stuff out and slide around. And when it would go good, it was really cool, and when it went bad, it was hilariously awful. We would just be sliding around like maniacs. So it was a very funny number to prep.

Via the narration, the movie itself expresses a philosophical idea about dancing. And since the first movie, it’s been intriguing how different a lap dance or dancing, ostensibly men dancing for women is so different than a woman might dance for a man. Are there some basic principles that have consistently given you both a foundation as you’re developing these routines?

LB: Well, if you just use as a simple comparison, men are very visual naturally, and women tend to have a better connection with physical touch or eye connection. So a big thing that we have had grounding everything that we do when it comes to dancing with someone or for someone, it’s naturally just keeping that connection, that eye contact. We would always make sure that we never separate from them too much to the point where the woman feels alone, because in this moment, she should feel connected. That’s why you also see it with Salma and them in the very beginning, he’s consistently touching her. It’s a together thing. And I think that that’s kind of been the groundwork with everything that we do when it comes to anything intimate — it’s genuinely that connection that they have with their eyes, just touching their arms, ever so gently moving their hair out the way, just making sure that they feel like they’re seeing that they’re there and they’re part of the experience versus watching a thing as a man would normally do.

AF: For us, when we’re creating lap dances or numbers involving women or audience numbers, it’s just super important to us that everything is about that woman in the chair and her experience and what she wants and not about the man projecting what he wants or making it about him. And now because we have this gift of the live shows that we get to work on in this film, it’s about them feeling good and being seen and taking care of really, essentially.

Particularly when you watch the second movie, there are these literally gymnastic movements that not only that the men are doing, but they’re involving the women in. I remember reading a review by a female critic when the second one came out where she said, “Do women like to be thrown around like this?” And it was such a fascinating difference to me.

AF: For the second movie, we were definitely going for a bit of, I don’t want to say shock factor, but we were going bigger, and we were doing creative movement and a lot of it was based on stripper culture. But with our films and our live show now, it’s more of a dance variety show almost where guys are dancing extremely sexy and happen to take their shirts and pants off at certain times, but it’s really about the woman and how much she wants to participate. So I think there are instances where it gets a little more, as you say, gymnastic, but it’s a very tailored to the woman, and we ask her their consent first, and I really think it’s woman to woman. So the thing that we like to drive home with our guys now is you really need to be in touch within a few seconds with what someone might be down for. And then if it is something that’s super involved, you need to ask for their consent and explain what it is so that they’re not just blindly getting thrown around. Because it’s really important to us that people feel respected and taken care of.

LB: I think the big thing that we’ve always done is it’s enjoyable and genuinely fun and good. There’s no ill intention behind any of the characters or anybody in our shows that have, or even in the films now. They were like, “We’re healers,” Matt Bomer in the second movie was talking about that, and we kind of capitalize on that and made sure that in everything that we do, there’s the principle of being genuine and kind. The guys have to love their mothers, they have to have that kind of respect.

My colleague described this film as ‘assembling the stripper Avengers.’ How did you select those people who would be the dancers?

AF: All of these guys in the movie are dancers that are in our live shows throughout the world, or have been in our live shows. So they’re all men that have done 10 shows a week for at least a year, that know Magic Mike, that know what we stand for and the vibe and our style. So it was guys that we love that many of them have been in our original cast in Las Vegas since 2017. So it was really, really, really cool to get to hire these dancers for a film to put on the big screen what they’ve been doing in real life for so long.

LB: For our audition process, for our live shows and everything, we make sure that they can dance and they can perform and do all this stuff. And we go through this extensive auditioning process where we see about their special talents and they have anything else they want to express, and we sit down ask them a bunch of questions like, “What do you think women want?” Or “How do you deal with conflict?” And just kind of getting to the person because they can be the best dancers in the world, but if Chan and I couldn’t hang out with the guys, he may not be a part of the family because the camaraderie has to be there. And I think that you can see that in the film.

What guidance did Steven give you at the beginning about how to do things for maximum visual impact?

AF: Typically, with the dance, Steven typically was like, “Do your thing,” and we’ll send him footage. And then he may or may not give us notes, but he’ll just start walking around the space and figuring out the best way to shoot it. But he gives us a lot of free-reign. I think the bus scene was probably one of the only scenes that he got pretty specific with us, but other than that, he truly is like, “Let’s see what you got,” and then he’ll observe it. And then because he is such a master filmmaker and such a technician, he will come up with these super unique ideas to capture it — like in the ending of the water scene. He was like, “I got to get up in there,” and then I turn around and he’s in a rain jacket and rain pants, and they made this tiny wheeling dolly thing for him. So as you see Chan and Kylie pushing off the sides, he is flying around in the water on this tiny little dolly and sliding around. And I was like, “Oh my gosh, this is going to end badly. They’re all going to collide.” But he knew the choreography so well that he was able to counter it in such creative ways.

As I understand it, Lucky Daye created “Careful” especially for the movie. Talk about how an original song is created for a number like that and how that amplifies what you’re doing?

AF: When we’re doing numbers and stuff, we’ll sit with Chan and we’ll search for music, and we had a vibe and a tone, and we wanted it to feel super sexy and dramatic. And wanted a lot of low end, we wanted some 808s. We had this very specific thing in mind, and we would play through all these songs and there was bits of each song that we liked. And our music supervisor Season Kent is incredible, and she was like, “Why don’t we work with an artist and get an original track?” So we did a Zoom, it was with Luke, myself, and Chan. Chan described the scene. He described what he wanted it to feel like. He described Mike’s character and the feeling he was having as he was giving this lap dance and all of these things. And Lucky was so freaking cool, he was like, “Bet. I know exactly what you need. I know exactly where this is going.” And he sent us this track back and we were so excited because he really got it.

Is there anything that you feel like you’ve learned either about choreography or about dance as an art form from making these movies?

LB: We literally say it all the time, it’s confidence versus the cockiness. If you’re cocky and you feel very selfish about it, you can sabotage the routine or the scene or anything because you’re so self-driven that you may not see actually what was needed.

AF: The thing that I’ve learned through these movies is just the intention and the story is so important. If you have a clear intention about what you’re trying to do and a clear directive, I think it always shines through. And then what Luke was touching on before, especially with this Magic Mike-style type movement, if you’re connected, it just always comes off better. If you have this confidence as opposed to cockiness, it just comes up more genuine and people respond to it.