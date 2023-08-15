Jake Morrison, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ VFX Supervisor, Joins DNEG (EXCLUSIVE)

BAFTA-nominated visual effects supervisor Jake Morrison has joined VFX studio DNEG.

Morrison, who has worked on films such as “Thor: Love and Thunder,” “Thor: Ragnarok” and Disney’s “Jungle Cruise,” has over 25 years of experience in visual effects. His work on “Ant-Man” landed him his BAFTA nod for best special visual effects, and “Thor: The Dark World” earned him a Saturn Award nomination.

In a statement to Variety, Morrison said, “The teams at DNEG have been at the forefront of visual effects for years, winning an unprecedented number of Academy Awards over the last decade and creating some truly imaginative and incredible work. I am absolutely thrilled to extend my partnership with the studio, and looking forward to continuing to create, collaborate and innovate on some of the world’s biggest shows.”

DNEG, founded in 1998 as Double Negative, is a British-based VFX house that has worked on blockbuster films such as “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” and “Fast X.” DNEG was most recently the sole VFX provider on Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer.”

“I am proud to announce this new creative partnership agreement with Jake and heartily welcome this new association,” said Namit Malhotra, DNEG chairman and CEO. “DNEG has had the pleasure of working with Jake in his capacity as client-side supervisor on many big visual effects shows. I have long admired his outstanding creative leadership. Our new partnership will allow DNEG to take advantage of new and untapped opportunities and will provide Jake with preferential access and a close working relationship with some of the best visual effects teams in the business here at DNEG. I look forward to leveraging this new partnership as we plan for the rest of 2023 and beyond.”

Morrison’s work in the world of VFX has meant he has worked with the company several times before. He expressed delight at joining DNEG in a new capacity saying, “This extension of my relationship with them opens the possibilities of working in even closer creative collaboration with DNEG VFX teams designing, visualizing, shooting and crafting never-before-seen visual effects sequences for interesting and diverse filmmakers is what we all show up to work for, and to be able to do this in cahoots with the world-class teams at DNEG feels like the perfect fit for me.”