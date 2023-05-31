Industrial Light & Magic Rebrands ILMxLAB as ILM Immersive (EXCLUSIVE)

Lucasfilm’s immersive storytelling studio Industrial Light & Magic’s ILMxLAB is rebranding its creative studio to ILM Immersive.

The move comes as ILM seeks to push state-of-the-art immersive innovations for its stories.

In a statement to Variety, Vicki Dobbs Beck, VP of Immersive Content, said, “When we launched nearly eight years ago, we chose the name ILMxLAB to reflect the idea that this was a brand new storytelling space – a blank canvas. We knew we would need to experiment, explore and discover – much like a traditional lab. But we also imagined that, as we matured, we would want to transition to a new name that encapsulated our focus and future.”

Established in 2015 with teams from Lucasfilm, ILM, and Skywalker Sound, ILM Immersive has been pioneering a new era of interactive entertainment in virtual and mixed reality. “Carne Y Arena” by director Alejandro G. Iñárritu and “Vader Immortal” have been among the immersive storytelling experiences that invites fans to “Step Inside Our Stories.”

Dobbs Beck continues, “As part of ILM we’ve been able to lean into that legacy of excellence in everything we do, which has allowed us to develop industry-defining experiences”

Janet Lewin, SVP General Manager at ILM adds, “The goal was to update ILM’s branding holistically, by looking forward while also honoring our legacy. Our people are what make the magic. We are united by our commitment to take bold chances and consistently deliver beautiful work in visual effects, virtual production, and immersive entertainment.”

Other virtual reality experiences have included “Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire” and “Star Wars: Trials on Tatooine.”

Rob Bredow, SVP and Chief Creative Officer for ILM, said, “We’re so fortunate to be a part of a history that stretches back nearly a half-century, and we wanted our updated brand to reflect our mission and who we are: visual storytellers who create iconic moments to inspire the imagination. Hopefully you can feel the through line from our 1970s legacy to today with the new logo pointing to the innovations we have planned for the future.”