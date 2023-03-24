GoFundMe Set Up for Greg Cannom, Oscar-Winning Makeup Artist Behind ‘Dracula’ and ‘The Lost Boys,’ After Major Health Setbacks

Friends of Oscar-winning makeup artist Greg Cannom have set up a GoFundMe page after major health issues and setbacks have led to soaring medical bills.

Cannom, whose career spans over four decades and is a mastermind in prosthetics, has been nominated for 14 Oscars. He has won four Oscars in best hair and makeup for his work on “Dracula,” “Mrs. Doubtfire,” “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” and “Vice.”

So far, over $21,000 has been raised as Cannom suffers from poor health and is no longer able to work and care for himself. According to the GoFundMe, Cannom’s health issues began with shingles, which resulted in permanent nerve damage to his lower legs, making walking difficult and painful. A Staph infection on his ankle never healed properly and spread to his foot, leading to a partial amputation.Late last year, Cannom’s health deteriorated and he remains in the hospital.

“The ongoing infection in his foot spread to his leg and it was amputated below the knee, on March 5. He is currently fighting off three different viruses which are wreaking havoc on his white blood cells. His body went into Septic shock, which required him to be intubated, and to receive three separate blood transfusions,” the post reads. “Greg’s diabetes is also causing his kidneys to malfunction in his current state, and a recent diagnosis of heart failure is making a positive prognosis more difficult. In addition to all of this, Greg’s vision has become very poor and he requires cataract surgery and lens replacement implants.”

Cannom is facing high financial costs as his treatment continues, and the GoFundMe is seeking to raise $75,000. Makeup artist Matthew Mungle (“Hillbilly Elegy”) is among the donors.

The page says that “Greg’s ultimate goal is to become healthy enough to officially retire to the Hollywood Motion Picture Home.” Cannom’s body of work includes “The Lost Boys,” “The Mask,” “Hannibal,” “The Passion of the Christ” and many more.

In a 2018 interview with Variety, he talked about his work on “Hannibal.” The script called for Hannibal’s character to be without eyelids, a makeup feat Cannom accomplished by creating an eye clamp. “I was so happy that something I thought was so impossible, we actually pulled it off in this film,” he said.