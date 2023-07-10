Andrew Ahn to Receive Outfest Achievement Award (EXCLUSIVE) – Film News in Brief

Outfest, the non-profit focusing on aiding the LGBTQ community within entertainment, announced it will present Andrew Ahn with its Outfest Achievement Award at the 41st summer festival’s opening night on July 13.

Ahn, known for directing feature films “Fire Island” and “Driveways,” has been recognized for his impactful oeuvre, which has significantly contributed to the LGBTQ community. Ahn has also directed fiction and documentary television for Netflix, FX, HBO Max, CBS and the Sundance Channel.

In addition to announcing Ahn’s upcoming award, the non-profit also announced that on July 22, the Outfest’s Trans, Nonbinary and Intersex Summit will feature the “Outcasts and Iconoclasts: The New Trans Cinema” panel, which will feature Aitch Alberto (“Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe”), author Tre’vell Anderson (“We See Each Other: A Black, Trans Journey Through TV and Film”), Vera Drew (“The People’s Joker”), Zackary Drucker (“The Stroll”), Alice Maio Mackay (“T Blockers”), Sav Rodgers (“Chasing Chasing Amy”) and Georden West (“Playland”).

Tickets are available to purchase for both Outfest’s opening night gala featuring Andrew Ahn and the Trans, Nonbinary and Intersex Summit at outfestla.org.

Roz Hernandez to Host ‘Ghosted! by Roz Hernandez’ Podcast

Exactly Right Media is welcoming its new Roz Hernandez-led podcast “Ghosted! By Roz Hernandez” on July 17, Variety can exclusively reveal.

Hernandez will have conversations with comedians, celebrity guests and paranormal professionals each week to discuss their own personal experiences with the supernatural. Slated guests include actor Busy Philipps, “My Favorite Murder” podcast co-host Georgia Hardstark, “Scam Goddess” host Laci Mosley and comedian Patton Oswalt.

“Ghosted!” will be available to listeners on all major podcast platforms.

“Roz Hernandez is a vibrant personality in the LA comedy scene. Her wit, vulnerability and wide-eyed exploration of the occult make her a perfect fit for the Exactly Right network,” said Karen Kilgariff, CEO of Exactly Right Media. “Roz allows her guests to dive deep into the eerie and unexplained with humor, curiosity and an open mind. We’re thrilled to share her unique voice and talents with the Exactly Right audience.”

Hernandez is a transgender actor, comedian and paranormal enthusiast. “Ghosted!” is set to welcome varying guests including Bryan Fuller, Margaret Cho, Nicole Byer and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner Jinkx Monsoon.

Blue Fox Entertainment Launches Social Justice Equity Funds Company Blue Fox Impact

Blue Fox Entertainment is launching Blue Fox Impact, a new affiliated company that will partner with organizations that have a mandate to utilize social justice equity impact funds. “These funds will primarily be deployed across Blue Fox’s broad footprint into multiple key areas including film and television development, financing, domestic distribution, international sales and exhibition. Further divisions are expected to be announced later this year,” said Blue Fox Impact in a statement.

The new venture is co-founded by Ralph G. Mendy Henderson, Jr. who will serve as CEO and majority shareholder, and James Huntsman, who will serve as CFO. Lisa Gutberlet will also be joining the team as COO.

“We are thrilled to work with corporations, foundations, endowments, financial institutions, family offices and the leaders in the entertainment media and tech industry that share our commitment to racial economic equality and social justices, post the global protests that erupted after the tragic killings of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd,” said Henderson. “By combining our collective efforts, we can drive positive social justice change, create sustainable businesses within Black and Brown communities, and foster job growth.”

Pacific Standard Sound Appoints Kristin Mann as Head of Production

Pacific Standard Sound, the sound design company behind “Roma,” “The Batman” and “Stranger Things” has appointed Kristin Mann as the team’s head of production.

“Craig Henighan and Will Files have built a company that is synonymous with top-tier sound design. I am excited to join Pacific Standard Sound to continue working with filmmakers and sound artists in this new capacity and fostering an environment that encourages creativity and innovation,” said Mann.

“We are thrilled to have Kristin join our team as Head of Production. Her extensive experience with filmmakers and unwavering dedication to quality align perfectly with the values we uphold at Pacific Standard Sound,” said co-founders and renowned sound designers, Files and Henighan.

Prior to joining the Pacific Standard Sound, Mann produced “Mud,” “Midnight Special,” “Voyage of Time,” the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival selection, “Poor Boy,” the 2019 Sundance Film Festival selection “To The Stars,” the 2020 Lionsgate feature, “The Quarry” and most recently, “What Happens Later,” directed and starring Meg Ryan.