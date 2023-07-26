Exceptional Minds Promotes New Animation and VFX Studio Heads

Exceptional Minds, the California-based non-profit training academy that works to bring young adults on the autism spectrum into digital arts roles, has promoted internal leaders Mike Schmueck and Steff Farrar to helm their in-house studios.

Schmueck and Farrar were promoted to director of studio programs in VFX and animation, respectively. Together, they will manage the graduate artists of Exceptional Minds who provide production and post-production services.

“With their extensive experience and knowledge, Mike and Steff bring invaluable expertise to their respective fields,” said Exceptional Minds CEO David Siegel in a statement. “In the face of ongoing strikes and industry challenges, their leadership will play a vital role in ensuring the production of excellent work for our clients while guiding us through these uncertain times. Their vision perfectly aligns with our mission of preparing a talented and diverse workforce for employment opportunities throughout the entertainment industry and beyond.”

Over 25 students and graduates have gone on to join Disney TV Animation, CBS Sports, Mattel, DreamWorks Animation and NBCUniversal. Other alumni have landed full-time positions at Marvel, Cartoon Network and Nickelodeon studios. The non-profit also received a recent million-dollar, multi-year commitment from The Walt Disney Company.

With them, Farrar and Schmueck bring over three decades of combined professional experience in animation, storyboarding, managing and leadership.

Farrar joins the company with experience of owning an animation studio and being an educator. At the non-profit, she previously held the title of head of career services.

Prior to his new role, Schmueck served as NetFX production manager at Netflix and studio production manager at Exceptional Minds. His credits include “The Walking Dead,” “Agents of Shield” and “Bird Box.”