Emmy Music Cheat Sheet: A Complete Guide to the Nominees in All Seven Categories

As Emmy voting draws to a close, members of the Television Academy music peer group is finalizing its choices for awards in seven categories. Here’s a guide, examining the competition in scoring, song, music direction and supervision.

This year’s range and style of music is truly vast. Variety breaks it all down in the annual Emmy music chart.

Music Composition for a Series

“Andor” (Disney+)

Nicholas Britell

One win, three additional noms

“Rix Road”

Somber orchestral score for Cassian’s return home

“The Last of Us” (HBO Max)

Gustavo Santaolalla

One previous nom

“Long, Long Time”

Gentle guitar, warm strings for unexpected love story

“Succession” (HBO Max)

Nicholas Britell

One win, three additional noms

“Connor’s Wedding”

Melancholy strings, elegiac piano for Logan’s death

“Wednesday” (Netflix)

Danny Elfman, Chris Bacon

Two wins for Elfman, three noms for Bacon

“Woe Is the Loneliest Number”

Orchestra, choir lend macabre vibe to mystery

“The White Lotus” (HBO Max)

Cristobal Tapa de Veer

Two prior wins, one additional nom

“In the Sandbox”

Offbeat vocal sounds and textures for Sicilian resort

Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special

“Hocus Pocus 2” (Disney+)

John Debney

Three wins, four more noms

Midler, Parker, Najimy return in sequel to ’93 film

Playful symphonic backdrop for witch sisters’ antics

“Ms. Marvel” (Disney+)

Laura Karpman

One win, four other noms

“Time and Again”

South Asian colors, Urdu voices plus orchestra

“Prey” (Hulu)

Sarah Schachner

First nomination

“Predator” prequel set in 1700s America

Aggressive strings, Native American flutes, vocals

“A Small Light” (National Geographic)

Ariel Marx

First nomination

“What Can Be Saved”

Six-piece ensemble emphasizes intimate story

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” (Roku Channel)

Leo Birenberg, Zach Robinson

First nomination for both

Biopic satire starring Daniel Radcliffe

’90s orchestral Americana including accordion for Al

Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special

“Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico” (CNN)

Tony Morales

One prior nom

“Veracruz”

Regional folk sounds of son jarocho

“Light & Magic” (Disney+)

James Newton Howard

One win, four other nominations

“Gang of Outsiders”

Magical textures, jazzy moments for ILM history

“Pamela, A Love Story” (Netflix)

Blake Neely

One win, four other noms

Pamela J. Anderson’s tumultuous life

All-synth score to suggest 1980s pop sound

“Prehistoric Planet” (Apple TV+)

Hans Zimmer, Anze Rožman, Kara Talve

Two noms for Zimmer, first for Rožman, Talve

“Badlands”

Custom instruments, massive symphonic backdrop

“Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” (Apple TV+)

John Powell

First nomination

Film about Fox coping with Parkinson’s disease

Small ensemble for “music celebrating a life”

Music Direction

“The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show” (Fox)

Adam Blackstone, Omar Edwards

One win, two other noms for Blackstone; first for Edwards

Rihanna’s first live show in five years

She sings 13 of her biggest hits in 13 1/2 minutes

“Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song: Joni Mitchell” (PBS)

Greg Phillinganes

One win, one other nomination

Legendary songwriter honored in Washington

James Taylor, Annie Lennox, Brandi Carlile perform

“The Oscars” (ABC)

Rickey Minor

Two wins, 12 other nominations

95th annual Academy Awards ceremony

Orchestra onstage; Gaga, Rihanna, Lenny Kravitz perform

“2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony” (HBO Max)

Adam Blackstone

One win, two other noms

Dolly Parton, Carly Simon, Duran Duran among inductees

Janet Jackson, Sara Bareilles, Brandi Carlile among performers

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Lenny Pickett, Leon Pendarvis, Eli Brueggemann

One win for Brueggemann; four noms each for Pickett, Pendarvis

2022 Christmas show with Austin Butler, Lizzo

Lizzo sings “Break Up Twice,” Butler “Blue Christmas”

Music and Lyrics

“Ginny & Georgia” (Netflix)

Lili Haydn, Ben Bromfield

First noms for both

Song “Marriage Is a Dungeon”

Comic duet for villainess and ingenue in period musical

“The L Word: Generation Q” (Showtime)

Heather McIntosh, Taura Stinson, Allyson Newman

First noms for all three

Song “All About Me”

Sophie belts out big ballad in musical episode

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Prime Video)

Curtis Moore, Thomas Mizer

Two previous noms for each

Song “Your Personal Trash Man Can”

Showstopping number in industrial waste-disposal musical

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Tom Howe, Jamie Hartman, Sam Ryder

One prior nom for Howe, first noms for Hartman, Ryder

Song “Fought & Lost”

Anthem for Ted, team and colleagues as he decides to leave

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Ed Sheeran, Foy Vance, Max Martin

First noms for all three

Song “A Beautiful Game”

Football fan Sheeran sings paean to Richmond team

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” (Roku Channel)

Al Yankovic

First nomination

Song “Now You Know”

Yankovic vocal pokes fun at long end-credit rolls

Main Title Theme Music

“Andor” (Disney+)

Nicholas Britell

One win, three additional noms

“Star Wars” series tells backstory of “Rogue One” rebel

Different version of “Andor” theme in all 12 episodes

“Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities”(Netflix)

Holly Amber Church

First nomination

Horror anthology hosted by filmmaker

Haunting violin duet highlights creepy cabinet imagery

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” (Prime Video)

Howard Shore

First nomination

Tolkien-based fantasy adventure

Inspirational symphonic, choral overture to series

“Ms. Marvel” (Disney+)

Laura Karpman

One win, four other noms

Marvel series about teenager gaining powers

Mix of symphonic, pop beats, South Asian vocals

“Wednesday” (Netflix)

Danny Elfman

Two wins, one more nom

Tim Burton-produced “Addams Family” series

Harpsichord, choir, orchestra create ominous mood

Music Supervision

“Daisy Jones & The Six” (Prime Video)

Frankie Pine

First nomination

“Track 8: Looks Like We Made It”

Band performs on tumultuous American tour

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime)

Robin Urdang

Three previous wins, one more nom

“Four Minutes” series finale

Dylan, Streisand, new “Girls Talk” by Tegan & Sara

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Nora Felder

One win, three more noms

“Chapter Nine: The Piggyback”

Kate Bush, Metallica, Police, Siouxsie & the Banshees

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Tony Von Pervieux, Christa Miller

First nomination for both

“So Long, Farewell”

Team sings Rodgers & Hammerstein song to Ted

“The White Lotus” (HBO Max)

Gabe Hilfer

One prior nomination

“Bull Elephants”

Pink Martini, Rosa Balistreri, “Godfather” music