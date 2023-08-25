Emmy Music Cheat Sheet: A Complete Guide to the Nominees in All Seven Categories

As Emmy voting draws to a close, members of the Television Academy music peer group is finalizing its choices for awards in seven categories. Here’s a guide, examining the competition in scoring, song, music direction and supervision.
This year’s range and style of music is truly vast. Variety breaks it all down in the annual Emmy music chart.
Music Composition for a Series
“Andor” (Disney+)
Nicholas Britell
One win, three additional noms
“Rix Road”
Somber orchestral score for Cassian’s return home
“The Last of Us” (HBO Max)
Gustavo Santaolalla
One previous nom
“Long, Long Time”
Gentle guitar, warm strings for unexpected love story
“Succession” (HBO Max)
Nicholas Britell
One win, three additional noms
“Connor’s Wedding”
Melancholy strings, elegiac piano for Logan’s death
“Wednesday” (Netflix)
Danny Elfman, Chris Bacon
Two wins for Elfman, three noms for Bacon
“Woe Is the Loneliest Number”
Orchestra, choir lend macabre vibe to mystery
“The White Lotus” (HBO Max)
Cristobal Tapa de Veer
Two prior wins, one additional nom
“In the Sandbox”
Offbeat vocal sounds and textures for Sicilian resort
Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special
“Hocus Pocus 2” (Disney+)
John Debney
Three wins, four more noms
Midler, Parker, Najimy return in sequel to ’93 film
Playful symphonic backdrop for witch sisters’ antics
“Ms. Marvel” (Disney+)
Laura Karpman
One win, four other noms
“Time and Again”
South Asian colors, Urdu voices plus orchestra
“Prey” (Hulu)
Sarah Schachner
First nomination
“Predator” prequel set in 1700s America
Aggressive strings, Native American flutes, vocals
“A Small Light” (National Geographic)
Ariel Marx
First nomination
“What Can Be Saved”
Six-piece ensemble emphasizes intimate story
“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” (Roku Channel)
Leo Birenberg, Zach Robinson
First nomination for both
Biopic satire starring Daniel Radcliffe
’90s orchestral Americana including accordion for Al
Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special
“Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico” (CNN)
Tony Morales
One prior nom
“Veracruz”
Regional folk sounds of son jarocho
“Light & Magic” (Disney+)
James Newton Howard
One win, four other nominations
“Gang of Outsiders”
Magical textures, jazzy moments for ILM history
“Pamela, A Love Story” (Netflix)
Blake Neely
One win, four other noms
Pamela J. Anderson’s tumultuous life
All-synth score to suggest 1980s pop sound
“Prehistoric Planet” (Apple TV+)
Hans Zimmer, Anze Rožman, Kara Talve
Two noms for Zimmer, first for Rožman, Talve
“Badlands”
Custom instruments, massive symphonic backdrop
“Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” (Apple TV+)
John Powell
First nomination
Film about Fox coping with Parkinson’s disease
Small ensemble for “music celebrating a life”
Music Direction
“The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show” (Fox)
Adam Blackstone, Omar Edwards
One win, two other noms for Blackstone; first for Edwards
Rihanna’s first live show in five years
She sings 13 of her biggest hits in 13 1/2 minutes
“Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song: Joni Mitchell” (PBS)
Greg Phillinganes
One win, one other nomination
Legendary songwriter honored in Washington
James Taylor, Annie Lennox, Brandi Carlile perform
“The Oscars” (ABC)
Rickey Minor
Two wins, 12 other nominations
95th annual Academy Awards ceremony
Orchestra onstage; Gaga, Rihanna, Lenny Kravitz perform
“2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony” (HBO Max)
Adam Blackstone
One win, two other noms
Dolly Parton, Carly Simon, Duran Duran among inductees
Janet Jackson, Sara Bareilles, Brandi Carlile among performers
“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
Lenny Pickett, Leon Pendarvis, Eli Brueggemann
One win for Brueggemann; four noms each for Pickett, Pendarvis
2022 Christmas show with Austin Butler, Lizzo
Lizzo sings “Break Up Twice,” Butler “Blue Christmas”
Music and Lyrics
“Ginny & Georgia” (Netflix)
Lili Haydn, Ben Bromfield
First noms for both
Song “Marriage Is a Dungeon”
Comic duet for villainess and ingenue in period musical
“The L Word: Generation Q” (Showtime)
Heather McIntosh, Taura Stinson, Allyson Newman
First noms for all three
Song “All About Me”
Sophie belts out big ballad in musical episode
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Prime Video)
Curtis Moore, Thomas Mizer
Two previous noms for each
Song “Your Personal Trash Man Can”
Showstopping number in industrial waste-disposal musical
“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)
Tom Howe, Jamie Hartman, Sam Ryder
One prior nom for Howe, first noms for Hartman, Ryder
Song “Fought & Lost”
Anthem for Ted, team and colleagues as he decides to leave
“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)
Ed Sheeran, Foy Vance, Max Martin
First noms for all three
Song “A Beautiful Game”
Football fan Sheeran sings paean to Richmond team
“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” (Roku Channel)
Al Yankovic
First nomination
Song “Now You Know”
Yankovic vocal pokes fun at long end-credit rolls
Main Title Theme Music
“Andor” (Disney+)
Nicholas Britell
One win, three additional noms
“Star Wars” series tells backstory of “Rogue One” rebel
Different version of “Andor” theme in all 12 episodes
“Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities”(Netflix)
Holly Amber Church
First nomination
Horror anthology hosted by filmmaker
Haunting violin duet highlights creepy cabinet imagery
“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” (Prime Video)
Howard Shore
First nomination
Tolkien-based fantasy adventure
Inspirational symphonic, choral overture to series
“Ms. Marvel” (Disney+)
Laura Karpman
One win, four other noms
Marvel series about teenager gaining powers
Mix of symphonic, pop beats, South Asian vocals
“Wednesday” (Netflix)
Danny Elfman
Two wins, one more nom
Tim Burton-produced “Addams Family” series
Harpsichord, choir, orchestra create ominous mood
Music Supervision
“Daisy Jones & The Six” (Prime Video)
Frankie Pine
First nomination
“Track 8: Looks Like We Made It”
Band performs on tumultuous American tour
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime)
Robin Urdang
Three previous wins, one more nom
“Four Minutes” series finale
Dylan, Streisand, new “Girls Talk” by Tegan & Sara
“Stranger Things” (Netflix)
Nora Felder
One win, three more noms
“Chapter Nine: The Piggyback”
Kate Bush, Metallica, Police, Siouxsie & the Banshees
“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)
Tony Von Pervieux, Christa Miller
First nomination for both
“So Long, Farewell”
Team sings Rodgers & Hammerstein song to Ted
“The White Lotus” (HBO Max)
Gabe Hilfer
One prior nomination
“Bull Elephants”
Pink Martini, Rosa Balistreri, “Godfather” music