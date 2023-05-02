VFX House DNEG Hires Tom Williams as Managing Director, Episodic (EXCLUSIVE)

Visual effects house DNEG has hired Tom Williams as managing director for episodic content in its VFX division.

With over 25 years of experience, Williams comes from MPC where he was serving as president of visual effects. While there, he also held the role of managing director of episodic. Prior to that, he held management roles at Sky and Abbey Road Studios.

In his new position at DNEG, Williams will be based out of London and focus on expanding its episodic VFX offering, in addition to the work it delivers for its feature film clients.

“This is an exciting time to be joining DNEG, as the company doubles-down on its ambitions in the episodic VFX space to cater to high demand for its industry-leading services,” said Williams. “Over the last few years, DNEG has established itself as a destination for directors and showrunners who want to create truly spectacular visual experiences. As we explore how we can build on the amazing work that the DNEG episodic teams are already doing around the world, I look forward to contributing and sharing my experience and insights, and to leading the team to even greater heights.”

DNEG’s episodic team has won Emmys for its work on “Star Trek: Discovery” and “Chernobyl.” The company most recently won at the Visual Effects Society for “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” This FYC season, their work can be seen on “The Last of Us,” “Extrapolations” and “Citadel.”

Williams will drive episodic VFX services globally and support episodic clients across DNEG and ReDefine, in partnership with the executive teams across both brands. Williams will report to Rohan Desai, managing director of DNEG VFX (Canada) and ReDefine.

Desai expressed delight at his new hire. “I know that his years of leadership experience will prove tremendously beneficial as we continue to expand our focus on episodic VFX work,” said Desai. “In recent years, we have had some great successes, delivering some truly inspirational work for our episodic clients across both DNEG and ReDefine and I look forward to working closely with Tom to build upon these firm foundations to bring our clients the very best of what both DNEG and ReDefine have to offer.”

DNEG’s upcoming work will feature in “Fast X” and Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer.”