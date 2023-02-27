Costume Designers Guild Awards: ‘Elvis’ and ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Among Winners

“Elvis” and “Everything Everywhere All At Once” were the film winners at the 2023 Costume Designers Guild Awards.

Shirley Kurata’s win comes as “Everything Everywhere All At Once” has garnered momentum heading into the final phase of Oscar voting which begins on March 2. Kurata bested titans in the field going up against Deborah L. Scott (“Avatar: The Way of Water”), history-making Ruth E. Carter (“Black Panther) and Mayes C. Rubeo (“Thor: Love and Thunder”).

Catherine Martin won for her work on Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis.” Building over 90 looks alone for Austin Butler, Martin, a triple-nominee for production design and best picture remains a favorite.

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” “Wednesday” and “House of the Dragon” were among the other winners.

Ruth E. Carter presented Angela Bassett with the guild’s spotlight award and reflected on their collaboration. During her speech, Bassett said, “Costume designers are the ultimate partners in filmmaking.”

The distinguished collaborator award went to Bette Midler. Midler thanked her collaborators including Sal Perez (“Hocus Pocus”) and Albert Wolsky. She said, “When I first started working, I was in rags, and I still have a fondness for them in my private life. When I’m on screen, thanks to you, I reach levels of gorgeousness, flamboyance and insanity that I could never have achieved.”

Pay equity remains an issue with costume designers feeling undervalued. The guild’s president Terry Gordon reminded attendees to use the #NakedWithoutUs hashtag and announced that there would be an equity symposium on May 13. Gordon added, “We need your support more than anything.”

“Monarch” costume designer Mandi Line raises awareness by etching Naked Without Us into her hair design.

Tituss Burgess served as the night’s host.

Below is the full list of winners for the 25th annual CDGAs:

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”- Shirley Kurata

Excellence in Contemporary Film

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” – Jenny Eagan

Excellence in Period Film

“Elvis” – Catherine Martin

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television

“House of the Dragon: The Heirs of the Dragon” – Jany Temime

Excellence in Contemporary Television

“Wednesday: Wednesday’s Child is Full of Woe” – Colleen Atwood & Mark Sutherland

Excellence in Period Television

“The Crown: Ipatiev House” – Amy Roberts

Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television

“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls: Girl Run That Sh*t Back” – Carrie Cramer & Jason Rembert

Excellence in Short Form Design

Yeah Yeah Yeahs: “Spitting Off the Edge of the World” (Music Video) – Natasha Newman-Thomas