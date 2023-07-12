Creative Arts Emmys: Industry Heavyweights Colleen Atwood, Nicholas Britell and Hans Zimmer Lead Nominations

Oscar-winning costume designer Colleen Atwood, prosthetic makeup artist Barrie Gower, and composers Hans Zimmer, Nicholas Britell and Danny Elfman were among the industry heavyweights who landed Creative Arts Emmy nominations on Wednesday morning.

Four-time Oscar winner Atwood landed her second Emmy nomination in the outstanding contemporary costumes for Tim Burton’s “Wednesday.” Speaking about her work on the show and about recreating the icon Morticia Addams’ costumes, Atwood said, “We reinvented look with this silver fabric on the side, which was bonded to the black, twisted and sewn over. The dress had a more contemporary shape to it. I think we honored the previous versions of Morticia that had come before.

Britell, who won an Emmy in 2019 for outstanding original main title theme music for “Succession” landed three nominations. The composer was recognized for his main title music and original dramatic score work on Disney+’s “Andor.” He also landed a nomination for “Succession.” Danny Elfman is nominated in the category for “Wednesday” as well.

Gower, a three-time Emmy winner for “Game of Thrones,” landed two nominations. He served as prosthetics designer on “House of the Dragon” and also scored an outstanding prosthetic makeup nomination for his work on “The Last of Us.”

Zimmer was recognized for his music work on AppleTV+’s “Prehistoric Planet.” This is his third nomination in the category.

Choreographer turned director Jamal Sims found himself being recognized for his dance work on “Encanto: Live at the Hollywood Bowl,” “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration” and “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies.”

Angela Bassett (“Good Night Oppy”), along with former president Barack Obama (“Working: What We Do All Day“) and Morgan Freeman (“Our Universe”), all earned nominations in the Outstanding Narrator category.

The Creative Arts Emmys will take place over two nights, on Saturday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 10. An edited version of the Creative Arts Emmys will air at 8 p.m. on Sept. 18 on FOX.