Producer Carl Reed Launches Composition Media Animation Studio (EXCLUSIVE)

Carl Reed, one of the producers of the Oscar-winning short “Hair Love,” and co-founder of Lion Forge Animation has launched Composition Media, an animation studio headquartered in St. Louis, Mo.for a global audience that highlights minority and underrepresented communities.

“I am incredibly excited to finally unveil our animation studio and showcase the incredible work our team has been pouring their hearts and souls into,” said Reed. “Our aim is to break the mold and elevate the art of animation by producing content that truly represents our audiences. But more than that, we want to push the boundaries of what animation can be. It’s time to move past the limitations of animation as just a genre and explore the limitless possibilities of this medium.”

Along with the studio’s launch, Composition Media is announcing its slate of animated features that includes “Bad Grandmas” (with Steve Harvey’s East 112), “Sky & Luna” (co-produced with Man of Action Entertainment and PoC Studios) and the children’s TV program “Catapult Feud.”

“Bad Grandmas” depicts a friend group of unfiltered old ladies as they get plastic surgery, visit nightclubs and prove it is never too late to have fun. Brandon Lee Anderson created the feature animated comedy film (repped by Joseph Adeife of Adeife & Rabii APC) with executive producers Reed, Harvey and Brandon R. Williams.

“Sky & Luna” is the first of an eight-picture partnership between Composition Media and Labid Aziz’s PoC Studios. The film follows lonely 11-year-old Sky making friends with shapeshifting alien Luna, who is being hunted down by a government organization run by Sky’s mother. Duncan Rouleau directed the film and Patricia Villetto penned it, using Creation Station and Man of Action’s story. Andy Cosby of PoC Studios, Creation Station and Man of Action is producing the film alongside Reed.

“Catapult Feud” is based on the board game of the same name, and the children’s TV series will depict competing families whose children have the plan to create peace as the older generation fights with catapults and conspiracies.