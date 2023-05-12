‘Beetlejuice 2’ Adds ‘Sweeney Todd’ and ‘Edward Scissorhands’ Costume Designer Colleen Atwood (EXCLUSIVE)

Four-time Oscar-winning costume designer Colleen Atwood will reunite with Tim Burton for “Beetlejuice 2.” Atwood confirmed the news to Variety in an interview on Friday.

Atwood is currently in London at work on the film, which is set to arrive in movie theaters next year. The costume designer said she had just finished her first week of production.

As previously announced, Michael Keaton will be back as Beetlejuice, and Winona Ryder is reprising her role as Lydia Deetz. Additional cast members include “Wednesday” star Jenna Ortega as the daughter of Ryder’s character, as well as Justin Theroux in a yet-to-be-revealed role.

Little else is known about the sequel to the 1988 film, which follows a recently deceased married couple (played by Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin) who is irked by the new family (Catherine O’Hara and Jeffrey Jones play the parents, while Ryder portrays their teenage daughter) that has moved into their home. Naturally, they summon Beetlejuice, a devious ghost from the Netherworld, who promises to help them haunt the house’s new inhabitants.

While Aggie Guerard Rodgers Burton designed the famous looks from the first film, Burton has recruited Atwood for the new film. The two have worked together for three decades on projects including “Mars Attack,” “Edward Scissorhands,” “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” Burton’s 2010 live-action “Alice in Wonderland” and “Dumbo.”

Most recently, she worked with Burton on the Netflix series “Wednesday,” where she nailed the iconic, creepy look of Ortega’s Wednesday Addams and her kooky family, with a nod to the character’s original pointed collar.

Atwood’s next film sees her reunited with another frequent collaborator, Rob Marshall, for Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” in theaters May 26.