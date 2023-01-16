Angela Bassett Set for Distinguished Artisans Award from Make-up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild

Angela Bassett is set to receive top career achievement honors from the Make-up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild at the organization’s 10th annual MUAHS Awards next month.

Bassett, the veteran multihyphenate who just earned a Golden Globe Award for her work on screen in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” will accept the Distinguished Artisan laurel as part of the MUAHS Awards ceremony scheduled for Feb. 11 at the Beverly Hilton.

“Local 706 wishes to show its appreciation to Angela Bassett, who has portrayed amazingly iconic women we can all relate to,” said Julie Socash, president of IATSE’s Local 706, which is home to make-up and hair styling artisans. “She boldly collaborates with her 706 make-up and hair teams to extend their imaginations and develop magical but always relatable characters you will remember forever — from the beloved Queen Ramonda to feisty Tina Turner to Bernadine in ‘Waiting to Exhale.’ We couldn’t think of a better person to help us celebrate our 10th anniversary.”

Bassett is a busy actor, producer and director. She’s most recently been on the big screen as part of the Marvel and “Black Panther” universe, playing a pivotal role as Wakanda’s formidable Queen Ramonda. She’s also a regular on Ryan Murphy’s hit Fox procedural drama “9-1-1.” And Bassett recently wrapped production on the Netflix original film “Damsel,” opposite Millie Bobby Brown.

Bassett and her husband, actor Courtney B. Vance, are the principals in Bassett Vance Productions, which has a development partnership with Paramount’s MTV Entertainment Group. The banner’s first project, the four-part documentary series “One Thousand Years of Slavery,” aired last February on the Smithsonian Channel.

The guild’s Distinguished Artisan award is meant to honor actors with a track record of creating indelible characters that are “richly enhanced by the consistent collaboration of make-up and hair styling artistry.” Previous recipients include Jon Favreau, Eddie Murphy, Johnny Depp, Guillermo del Toro, Patrick Stewart, Melissa McCarthy and Gary Oldman.