Alcon Sleeping Giant and Surfer Jack Studios Announce Surfing Giant Studios

Alcon Sleeping Giant (a joint venture between Alcon Entertainment and Sleeping Giant Media) and Surfer Jack Studios has announced the creation of Surfing Giant Studios and Surfing Giant Studios Europe.

Surfing Giant Studios, founded by “Phineas and Ferb” producer Jeff “Swampy” Marsh, “Blade Runner 2049” writer and producer Michael Hodges and Alcon Chief Operating Officer Scott Parish, will serve as full-service production and animation studio based in Santa Monica.

The studios will also have a Europe-based studio in Altrincham, U.K.

In a statement, Parish said, “When ASG’s music-driven company partnered with Swampy’s Surfer Jack on ‘Pete the Cat’ it became obvious the combined talent and services of these companies offered a unique opportunity to create a full-service animation company, including the ability to bring highly visible music stars in as collaborators and create original songs that enhance the content.”

Hodges added, “I am deeply excited about this endeavor. Our desire is to connect our friends, collaborators, and peers in music to the animated space. It creates unique opportunities for artists to creatively expand their talents while bringing authentic, global, visibility to the projects we work on.”

The facilities are capable of script-to-screen production, development, full-service animation, music, sound design, recording and postproduction services.

Furthermore, the music side offers a globally distributed record label.

Marsh said, “Music has always been an integral part of my shows, this partnership with ASG and Sleeping Giant has created something unlike I have ever been a part of. We fully intend on transforming this space and growing a family of top creators.”

Surfing Giant Studios in association with Disney Junior is currently in production on an adventure-comedy series called “Hey A.J.” based on books by Super Bowl champion Martellus Bennett. The series is executive produced by Marsh, Bennett and Hodges.