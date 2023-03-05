‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Win at ACE Eddie Awards

“Top Gun: Maverick” topped the dramatic feature editing category at the American Cinema Editors 73rd ACE Eddie Awards, while “Everything Everywhere All At Once” won the category for best edited comedic feature during Sunday’s ceremony at UCLA’s Royce Hall.

The ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award, recognizing a filmmaker who exemplifies distinguished achievements in the art and business of film, was presented to Gina Prince-Bythewood for her body of work, including her latest film “The Woman King.”

Editors Lynne Willingham, ACE, and Don Zimmerman, ACE, were honored with career achievement awards for outstanding contributions to film editing.

Bryan Cranston presented Willingham with the Career Achievement Award. He praised her contribution to editing and said, “Lynne didn’t set out to be a trailblazer for other female editors. She has been a mentor and an inspiration to many women working in film and TV paving the way for a new generation.”

Zimmerman told the audience he had fallen into editing through a friend and realized this was for him.

With credits that include “Rocky IV” and “Heaven Can Wait,” he called editing an art form. “In collaborating with some of the greatest talent from supervisors, sound editors to music editors, they all taught me telling the story is more than just an image.

Actress and filmmaker Sanaa Lathan was on hand to present Prince-Bythewood with the Golden Eddie award. She said, “You have given us generations of girls and women of color, heroes that look like them.” Lathan added, “I have watched you prop up other artists who have fought for crews and continue to fight for equality and agency in front of and behind the camera.”

Prince-Bythewood who makes great efforts to hire women and people of color on her crew said, “I cast the best crew for the film. The difference is that I’m intentionally looking past the resume because the reality of our industry is that too many of us are locked out not because of a lack of talent but because of a lack of opportunity.”

A full list of winners for the 73rd Annual ACE Eddie Awards follows:

Best Edited Feature Film (Dramatic)

“Top Gun: Maverick” – Eddie Hamilton, ACE

Best Edited Feature Film (Comedy)

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” – Paul Rogers

Best Edited Animated Feature Film

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” – Ken Schretzmann, ACE and Holly Klein

Best Edited Documentary (Feature)

“Fire of Love” – Erin Casper and Jocelyne Chaput

Best Edited Documentary (Non-Theatrical)

“George Carlin’s American Dream” – Joe Beshenkovsky, ACE

Best Edited Multi-Camera Comedy Series

“The Neighborhood: Welcome to the Art of Negotiation” – Chris Poulos

Best Edited Single-Camera Comedy Series

“The Bear: System” – Joanna Naugle

Best Edited Drama Series

“Andor: One Way Out” Simon Smith

Best Edited Film Feature (Non-Theatrical)

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” – Jamie Kennedy

Best Edited Limited Series

“The White Lotus: Arrivederci” – John M. Valerio ACE

Best Edited Non-Scripted Series

“Vice: Killing for Success & Marcos Returns” – Paula Salhany, Brandon Kieffer, Andrew Pattison, Catherine Lee and Victoria Lesiw

Best Edited Variety Talk/Sketch Show or Special

“A Black Lady Sketch Show: Save My Edges, I’m A Donor!” – Stephanie Filo, ACE, Bradinn French, Taylor Joy Mason and S. Robyn Wilson

Best Edited Animation Series

“Love, Death & Robots: Bad Travelling” -Kirk Baxter, ACE

Anne V. Coates Award for Student Editing

Jazmin Jamias – American Film Institute