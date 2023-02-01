‘Elvis,’ ‘Tár,’ ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Among ACE Eddie Awards 2023 Nominations

The American Cinema Editors (ACE) has nominated “Tár,” “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “Elvis, “Top Gun: Maverick” and “The Woman King” in the category of feature film drama for the 73rd annual ACE Eddie Awards.

“The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” “The Menu” and “Triangle of Sadness” all received nominations in the best edited comedic feature category.

The TV nominees include “The Bear,” “Severance” and “The White Lotus.”

Since 1961, only 12 women have won in the best-edited drama feature category. This year, there are two women who made the cut: Terilyn Shropshire for “The Woman King” and Monika Willi for “Tár.” Willi also earned an Oscar nomination for her work.

As previously announced, the ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award, recognizing a filmmaker who exemplifies distinguished achievements in the art and business of film, will be presented to Gina Prince-Bythewood for her body of work, including her latest film “The Woman King.”

Editors Lynne Willingham, ACE and Don Zimmerman, ACE will receive career achievement awards for outstanding contributions to film editing.

The winners will be announced during the ACE Eddie Awards on March 5 at UCLA’s Royce Hall.

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (DRAMATIC)

“All Quiet on the Western Front” – Sven Budelmann, BFS

“Elvis” – Matt Villa, ACE ASE, Jonathan Redmond

“Tár” – Monika Willi

“Top Gun: Maverick” – Eddie Hamilton, ACE

“The Woman King” – Terilyn A. Shropshire, ACE

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (COMEDY)

“The Banshees of Inisherin” – Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, ACE

“Everything, Everywhere, All at Once” – Paul Rogers

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” – Bob Ducsay, ACE

“The Menu” – Christopher Tellefsen, ACE

“Triangle of Sadness” – Ruben Östlund, Mikel Cee Karlsson

BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

“The Bad Guys” – John Venzon, ACE

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” – Ken Schretzmann, ACE, Holly Klein

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” – Dean Fleischer-Camp, Nick Paley

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”- James Ryan, ACE

“Turning Red” – Nicholas C. Smith, ACE

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” – Amy Foote, Joe Bini, Brian A. Kates, ACE

“Fire of Love” – Erin Casper, Jocelyne Chaput

“Good Night Oppy” – Helen Kearns, ACE, Rejh Cabrera

“Moonage Daydream” – Brett Morgen

“Navalny” – Langdon Page, Maya Hawke

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (NON-THEATRICAL)

“The Andy Warhol Diaries: Collab: Andy & Basquiat”- Steve Ross

“George Carlin’s American Dream” – Joe Beshenkovsky, ACE

“The Last Movie Stars: Luck is an Art”- Barry Poltermann

“Luci and Desi” – Robert A. Martinez

“Pelosi in the House” – Geof Bartz, ACE

BEST EDITED MULTI-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES

“The Conners: Of Missing Minds and Missing Fries” – Brian Schnuckel, ACE

“How I Met Your Father: Timing is Everything” – Susan Federman, ACE

“The Neighborhood: Welcome to the Art of Negotiation”- Chris Poulos

BEST EDITED SINGLE-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES

“Atlanta: Andrew Wyeth. Alfred’s World.”- Kyle Reiter, ACE, Isaac Hagy, ACE

“Barry: 710N” – Franky Guttman

“Barry: Starting Now” – Ali Greer

“The Bear: System” – Joanna Naugle

“Only Murders in the Building: I Know Who Did It” – Shelly Westerman, ACE, Payton Koch

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES

“Andor: One Way Out” – Simon Smith

“Euphoria: Stand Still Like the Hummingbird” – Aaron I. Butler, ACE, Julio Perez IV, ACE

“Euphoria: The Theater and Its Double” – Laura Zempel, Julio Perez IV, ACE, Nikola Boyanov

“Severance: In Perpetuity” – Geoffrey Richman, ACE, Erica Freed Marker, ACE

“Severance: The We We Are” – Geoffrey Richman, ACE

BEST EDITED MOTION PICTURE (NON-THEATRICAL)

“Fire Island” – Brian A. Kates, ACE

“Hocus Pocus 2” – Julia Wong, ACE

“A Jazzman’s Blues” – Maysie Hoy, ACE

“Prey” – Angela M. Catanzaro, A.C.E., Claudia Castello

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” – Jamie Kennedy

BEST EDITED LIMITED SERIES

“Gaslit: “Year of the Rat” – Joe Leonard, ACE

“Obi-Wan Kenobi: Part VI” – Kelley Dixon, ACE, Josh Earl, ACE

“Station Eleven: Unbroken Circle” – Anna Hauger, ACE, David Eisenberg, Yoni Reiss, Anthony McAfee

“The White Lotus: Abduction” – Heather Persons, ACE

“The White Lotus: Arrivederci” – John M. Valerio ACE

BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES

“Deadliest Catch: Sailor’s Delight” – Isaiah Camp, ACE, Joe Mikan, ACE, Alexander Rubinow, ACE

“Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Hard Racing” – Cassie Bennitt, Matt Rudge, Duncan Moir, Nic Zimmerman, Jack Foxton, Neil Clarkson

“Vice: Killing for Success & Marcos Returns” – Paula Salhany, Brandon Kiefer, Andrew Pattison, Catherine Lee, Victoria Lesiw

BEST EDITED VARIETY TALK/SKETCH SHOW OR SPECIAL

“A Black Lady Sketch Show: Save My Edges, I’m A Donor!” – Stephanie Filo, ACE, Bradinn French, Taylor Mason, S. Robyn Wilson

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: Police Interrogations” – Anthony Miale, ACE, Ryan Barger

“My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Volodymyr Zelenskyy Special” – Cori Wapnowska, Jon Higgins

BEST EDITED ANIMATION (NON-THEATRICAL)

“Big Mouth: Dadda Dia!” – Felipe Salazar

“Bob’s Burgers: Some Like It Bot Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner” – Jeremy Reuben, ACE

“Love, Death & Robots: Bad Travelling” Kirk Baxter, ACE

ANNE V. COATES AWARD FOR STUDENT EDITING:

Adriana Guevara – New York University

Jazmin Jamias – American Film Institute

Tianze Sun – American Film Institute