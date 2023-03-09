‘Everything Everywhere All at Once,’ ‘Abbott Elementary,’ ‘Yellowjackets’ Among Casting Society Artios Award Winners

“Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Abbott Elementary” and “Yellowjackets” received top honors at the 38th annual Casting Society Artios Awards.

The ceremony honors top casting spanning films, TV and theater. The celebrations were in-person for the first time in three years, taking place in Los Angeles, New York City and London, with hosts Yvette Nicole Brown, Amber Ruffin and Gordin Griffin, respectively.

EGOT winner Rita Moreno received career honors with the Lynn Stalmaster Award, which was presented by her “80s for Brady” co-star Glynn Turman. The Associated Casting Director / Unscripted Casting Producer Spotlight Awards went to Joy Gordo, Jenn Noyes and Martin Ware. Other top honors included United Agents (London), Leslee Feldman, Black Theatre United, Jessica Sherman and Simone Bär.

“This evening was fantastic, from New York to London to Los Angeles, celebrating our peers and recognizing their hard work and masterfulness in their craft across film, television and theatre,” said Casting Society of America president Destiny Lilly in a statement. “We are continuing to see changes and advancements in the industry to recognize our craft and tonight’s celebration fortifies our commitment and urge to move our mission forward. And we couldn’t do it without actors. They are our craft.”

See the full list of winners below:

Animation

“Marcel the Shell With Shoes On” – Jessica Kelly, Kate Geller (Associate)

Big Budget – Comedy

“Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical” – Lucy Bevan, Emily Brockmann

Big Budget – Drama

“The Fabelmans” – Cindy Tolan, Nicholas Petrovich (Associate)

Low Budget – Comedy or Drama

“Emily the Criminal” – Chelsea Ellis Bloch, Marisol Roncali

Micro Budget – Comedy or Drama

“The Same Storm” – Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Adam Caldwell, Karyn Casl (Associate)

Studio or Independent – Comedy

“Catherine Called Birdy” – Nina Gold, Catriona Dickie

Studio or Independent – Drama

“The Banshees of Inisherin”– Louise Kiely

The Zeitgeist Award

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” – Sarah Halley Finn, Djinous Rowling (Associate)

Film – Non-Theatrical Release

“The Harder They Fall” – Victoria Thomas, Jo Edna Boldin (Location Casting), Marie K. McMaster (Associate)

TV Pilot and First Season – Comedy

“Abbott Elementary” – Wendy O’Brien

TV Pilot and First Season – Drama

“Yellowjackets” – Junie Lowry Johnson, Libby Goldstein, Corinne Clark (Location Casting), Jennifer Page (Location Casting), Josh Ropiequet (Associate)

TV Series – Comedy

“Hacks” – Jeanne McCarthy, Nicole Abellera Hallman, Anna Mayworm (Associate)

TV Series – Drama

“Succession” – Avy Kaufman, Lilia Hartmann Trapani (Location), Harrison Nesbit (Associate)

Live TV Performance Variety or Sketch – Comedy, Drama or Musical

“Annie Live!” – Bernard Telsey, Patrick Goodwin

Limited Series

“Dopesick” – Avy Kaufman, Erica Arvold (Location Casting), Scotty Anderson (Associate), Dustin Presley (Associate)

Children’s Pilot and Series (Live Action)

“The Babysitters Club” – Danielle Aufiero, Amber Horn, Tiffany Mak (Location Casting), Leigh Ann Smith (Associate)

Animated Series

“Big Mouth” – Julie Ashton

Reality Series

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” – Goloka Bolte, Ethan Petersen

Short Film

“The F Word” – Rachel Reiss

Short Form Series

“State of the Union” – Kathleen Chopin, John Ort

New York Broadway Theater – Comedy or Drama

“Take Me Out” – Jim Carnahan, Jason Thinger (Associate)

New York Broadway Theater – Musical

“Company” – Cindy Tolan, Nicholas Petrovich

New York Theater – Comedy or Drama – TIE

“Fairycakes” – Adam Caldwell, Destiny Lilly, Charlie Hano (Associate)

“Wish You Were Here” – Karyn Casl

New York Theater – Musical

“Trevor – Tara Rubin, Merri Sugarman

Regional Theater

“School Girls: Or the African Mean Girls Play” – Lauren Port, Rachael Jimenez (Associate)

Los Angeles Theater

“A Christmas Carol” – Jim Carnahan, Jillian Cimini, Jason Thinger (Associate)

Special Theatrical Performance

“The Life” – Destiny Lilly, Charlie Hano (Associate)

Theater Tours

“Six the Musical” – Tara Rubin, Peter Van Dam, Kevin Metzger-Timson (Associate)