AFI’s Cinematography Intensive for Women Reveals 2023 Participants (EXCLUSIVE)

The American Film Institute has revealed its selection of participants for the 2023 Cinematography Intensive for Women. The four-day program aims to give aspiring cinematographers extensive on-set experience and a look into the ins and outs of the entertainment industry.

CIW is presented by Panavision and is spearheaded by Stephen Lighthill, head of AFI Conservatory Cinematography Discipline and president of the American Society of Cinematographers.

“We are thrilled to champion this cohort of talented and diverse filmmakers,” said Lighthill. “This opportunity – to help the participants continue to develop their craft at this stage in their career and provide them with the tools necessary to excel as a visual storyteller – is a wonderful honor for us all.”

The intensive’s master classes will be taught by industry leaders and AFI alumni, including Autumn Durald Arkapaw, cinematographer for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”; Valentina Martinico, who has credits on “This Changes Everything” and “Allen V. Farrow”; and Polly Morgan, DP of “The Woman King.”

Below is the full list of selected 2023 CIW participants:

Shirley Chan

Chan is a queer, Taiwanese-American cinematographer based in Brooklyn, N.Y. Her work examines queerness, self-identity and human connection through a non-fiction and sometimes experimental lens. Her films include “Be Not Afraid of Love” and “Robosexual.”

Emma Forthofer

Forthofer is a cinematographer based in Los Angeles who specializes in music videos, commercials, documentaries and fiction films. She has aided in documenting the work of preservationists for the National Park Services.

Mars Garcia

Garcia is a Mexican-born cinematographer living in the Bronx, N.Y. She previously worked as a photojournalist and fine art photographer with work featured in exhibits and galleries around New York. Garcia is also a member of the IATSE Local 52.

Colbie Inez

Inez is a self-taught cinematographer with a background in journalism and a love for storytelling. Throughout their career, Inez has worked with notable brands like Nike, Pepsi and Target.

Hayley Grant

Grant is an Australian-American cinematographer born in London with an extensive travel record throughout Europe. She has worked on short-form productions and as a lighting technician for TV and film.

Ariana Hoshino

Hoshino is a Japanese-Romanian cinematographer, DIT and colorist. Based in Los Angeles, she works on commercials and documentaries with an emphasis in analog filmmaking. Her current work explores stories of feminists, people of color and queer communities.

Samar Kauss

Kauss is a Brazil native now living in Los Angeles where she works as a cinematographer on short films. She is an avid traveler and previously focused on commercial editing and non-fiction filmmaking.

Sydney Lawson

Lawson is a queer cinematographer helping bring queer narratives to the screen. She previously worked on the mini-series “Fresh Hell” along with other short films, commercials and music videos. She is a member of the International Collective of Female Cinematographers.

Candice Majors

Majors is a Chicago-based cinematographer that specializes in multiple genres including narrative, documentary, music videos, social media marketing and promos. She also enjoys writing and exploring the world through other creative forms of media and art.

Maria Raad

Raad is a Lebanese cinematographer that recently moved to New York to receive her BFA from Syracuse University. During her time in school, she worked on commercial video production and an unscripted Netflix series.

Victoria Sendra

Sendra is a New York based cinematographer and camera operator known for her onstage work in Broadway’s “Network.” She currently works at the Lincoln Center for Performing Arts, and previously as a bilingual producer for Red Creek.

Maddy Talias

Talias is a Brooklyn, N.Y. based cinematographer with a love for athletics and movement, specifically skiing. Their work includes commercials, music videos, documentaries and narrative films.