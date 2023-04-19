‘Yellowstone’ Star Lainey Wilson Will Compete at Emmys With Original Song ‘Smell Like Smoke’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Lainey Wilson’s “Smell Like Smoke” song from Paramount Network’s “Yellowstone” will be submitted for Emmys consideration in the outstanding music and lyrics category.

Wilson made her acting debut in the Season 5 premiere of “Yellowstone” as a musician named Abby, and “Smell Like Smoke” appeared in the third episode of the season.

Speaking with Variety, Wilson said the song “centers around four pillars that make ‘Yellowstone’ what it is — cowboys, heartbreak, self-assurance and faith.”

The song was co-written with songwriters Monty Criswell, Derek George and Lynn Hutton. “Derek came up with the signature guitar lick at the beginning of the song and tracked the original demo, while Monty and I fiddled around with lyrics and Lynn steered the melodies,” Wilson said.

“If I smell like smoke, it’s only cause I’ve been through hell” was the first line that got the song started. “It was a little rough around the edges, but with good energy, which we thought was perfect for ‘Yellowstone,'” Wilson said.

Wilson felt that the song was fitting for the experiences of the Dutton women Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Monica (Kelsey Asbille). “We thought a song about owning tough times in a proud, matter-of-fact, light-hearted way would tie in well with the way the show makes the down-and-dirty look sexy and fun,” Wilson said.

As for landing the role on the drama series, Wilson received the call from showrunner and creator Taylor Sheridan in February 2022. “He asked what I thought about him creating a character for me. He said I’d play a musician and could wear all my crazy clothes and sing my songs, but I’d go by the name ‘Abby,'” Wilson said. “He knew I hadn’t done much acting, but I told him I’d been actin’ a fool my whole life so I was up for the challenge.”

Aside from “Smell Like Smoke,” Wilson’s sync for “Workin’ Overtime” can be heard in Season 2 of the show.

Listen to the song below.