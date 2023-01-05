‘Babylon,’ ‘Tár’ and ‘Bardo’ Among Set Decorators Society of America Nominees

The Set Decorators Society of America has announced the nominees for the annual SDSA Awards.
Among the films nominated are “Babylon,” “Tár,” “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” and “Bullet Train.”
The awards celebrate excellence in the art of set decoration for film with the decor and design categories highlighting feature-length films of the 2022 season.
Voting opens on Jan. 27 and closes on Feb. 2. Winners of the SDSA awards will be announced on Feb. 14 and streamed via the Set Decor YouTube channel.
Best Achievement in Decor/Design of a Contemporary Feature Film
“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”
Netflix
Set decoration by Daniela Rojas Mont with production design by Eugenio Caballero
“Bullet Train”
Sony
Set decoration by Elizabeth Keenan, SDSA with production design by David Scheunemann
“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”
Netflix
Set decoration by Elli Griff with production design by Rick Heinrichs
“Tár”
Focus Features
Set decoration by Ernestine Hipper, SDSA with production design by Marco Bittner Rosser
“Top Gun: Maverick”
Paramount
Set decoration by Jan Pascale, SDSA with production design by Jeremy Hindle
Best Achievement in Decor/Design of a Period Feature Film
“Amsterdam”
20th Century
Set decoration by Patricia Cuccia, SDSA with production design by Judy Becker
“Babylon”
Paramount
Set decoration by Anthony Carlino, SDSA with production design by Florencia Martin
“Elvis”
Warner Bros.
Set decoration by Bev Dunn, SDSA with production design by Catherine Martin and Karen Murphy
“The Fabelmans”
Universal
Set decoration by Karen O’Hara, SDSA with production design by Rick Carter
“White Noise”
Netflix
Set decoration by Claire Kaufman, SDSA with production design by Jess Gonchor
Best Achievement in Decor/Design of a Fantasy or Science Fiction Feature Film
“Avatar: The Way of Water”
20th Century
Set decoration by Vanessa Cole with production design by Dylan Cole and Ben Procter
“The Batman”
Warner Bros.
Set decoration by Lee Sandales with production design by James Chinlund
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
Marvel
Set decoration by Lisa Sessions Morgan with production design by Hannah Beachler
“Don’t Worry Darling”
New Line
Set decoration by Rachel Ferrara with production design by Katie Byron
“Everything Everywhere All at Once”
A24
Set decoration by Kelsi Ephraim, SDSA with production design by Jason Kisvarday
Best Achievement in Decor/Design of a Musical or Comedy Feature Film
“Bros”
Universal
Set decoration by Nicki Ritchie with production design by Lisa Myers
“Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile”
Columbia
Set decoration by Kathy Orlando, SDSA with production design by Mark Worthington
“Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical”
Netflix
Set decoration by Anna Lynch-Robinson with production design by David Hindle and Christian Huband
“Spirited”
Apple TV+
Set decoration by Lori Mazeur, SDSA with production design by Clayton Hartley
“The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent”
Lionsgate
Set decoration by Letizia Santucci, SDSA