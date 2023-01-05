‘Babylon,’ ‘Tár’ and ‘Bardo’ Among Set Decorators Society of America Nominees

The Set Decorators Society of America has announced the nominees for the annual SDSA Awards.

Among the films nominated are “Babylon,” “Tár,” “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” and “Bullet Train.”

The awards celebrate excellence in the art of set decoration for film with the decor and design categories highlighting feature-length films of the 2022 season.

Voting opens on Jan. 27 and closes on Feb. 2. Winners of the SDSA awards will be announced on Feb. 14 and streamed via the Set Decor YouTube channel.

Best Achievement in Decor/Design of a Contemporary Feature Film

“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”

Netflix

Set decoration by Daniela Rojas Mont with production design by Eugenio Caballero

“Bullet Train”

Sony

Set decoration by Elizabeth Keenan, SDSA with production design by David Scheunemann

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

Netflix

Set decoration by Elli Griff with production design by Rick Heinrichs

“Tár”

Focus Features

Set decoration by Ernestine Hipper, SDSA with production design by Marco Bittner Rosser

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Paramount

Set decoration by Jan Pascale, SDSA with production design by Jeremy Hindle

Best Achievement in Decor/Design of a Period Feature Film

“Amsterdam”

20th Century

Set decoration by Patricia Cuccia, SDSA with production design by Judy Becker

“Babylon”

Paramount

Set decoration by Anthony Carlino, SDSA with production design by Florencia Martin

“Elvis”

Warner Bros.

Set decoration by Bev Dunn, SDSA with production design by Catherine Martin and Karen Murphy

“The Fabelmans”

Universal

Set decoration by Karen O’Hara, SDSA with production design by Rick Carter

“White Noise”

Netflix

Set decoration by Claire Kaufman, SDSA with production design by Jess Gonchor

Best Achievement in Decor/Design of a Fantasy or Science Fiction Feature Film

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

20th Century

Set decoration by Vanessa Cole with production design by Dylan Cole and Ben Procter

“The Batman”

Warner Bros.

Set decoration by Lee Sandales with production design by James Chinlund

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Marvel

Set decoration by Lisa Sessions Morgan with production design by Hannah Beachler

“Don’t Worry Darling”

New Line

Set decoration by Rachel Ferrara with production design by Katie Byron

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

A24

Set decoration by Kelsi Ephraim, SDSA with production design by Jason Kisvarday

Best Achievement in Decor/Design of a Musical or Comedy Feature Film

“Bros”

Universal

Set decoration by Nicki Ritchie with production design by Lisa Myers

“Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile”

Columbia

Set decoration by Kathy Orlando, SDSA with production design by Mark Worthington

“Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical”

Netflix

Set decoration by Anna Lynch-Robinson with production design by David Hindle and Christian Huband

“Spirited”

Apple TV+

Set decoration by Lori Mazeur, SDSA with production design by Clayton Hartley

“The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent”

Lionsgate

Set decoration by Letizia Santucci, SDSA

