‘Drag Race’ Costume Designer Zaldy on RuPaul’s ‘Floating Spring Goddess’ Finale Look

RuPaul’s go-to costume designer Zaldy Goco, who goes by Zaldy, has worked with the “Drag Race” superstar for over a decade and is no stranger to designing Ru’s show-stopping outfits.

For RuPaul’s Season 15 finale look, Zaldy — whose trust with RuPaul runs so deep, they don’t even discuss finale looks prior to fittings — tells Variety he wanted it to feel “goddess-like and for Ru to float in.” Zaldy knew he wanted a unique color, so the three-time Emmy winner settled on a citrine and chartreuse combination that screamed springtime. For some extra sparkle, he added metallic fringe to the dress from Swiss fabric manufacturer Jakob Schlaepfer.

In all, Zaldy says it took about a week or so to make the dress, with the help of two other people. But because he had to miss the finale taping, Zaldy never got to see the finale look on Ru in-person — except for when he saw it on TV, of course. “I learned from Anetra how it looked,” Zaldy says. “She sent me a DM saying, ‘Oh my god, this is my favorite gown.’”

With that, Zaldy knew he had accomplished his mission — another winning gown for Ru.

With the ever-expanding franchise of “Drag Race” including “All Stars,” Drag Race U.K.” and “Drag Race Australia,” Zaldy is almost always working on Ru. “Every month of the year… except maybe August,” he laughs.

That means he never stops shopping and looking for what might be the next panel outfit or finale look. “We’re always purchasing fabrics that we think might look right, and we put them in the studio,” he says.